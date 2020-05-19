One of the most important figures in Ole Miss football history has died.

Ole Miss football announced Monday that Ben Williams died earlier in the day at the age of 65. Williams died from what the school described as natural causes.

Along with James Reed, Williams in 1971 the first African-American student-athletes to sign football scholarships with the Rebels. The following year, Williams became the first African-American to appear in a game for Ole Miss.

Nearly five decades later, Williams, affectionately known as Gentle Ben, still holds the school’s career sack record 37. His 18 in 1973 remain the single-season standard.

“Gentle Ben’s impact on our university, the SEC and college football as a whole is immeasurable,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Ben not only helped break the race barrier for our football program but was also the first African-American student to be elected by the student body for what is now known as Mr. Ole Miss. He was a great person, player and ambassador for our university and will forever be beloved by Rebel Nation.”

Williams went on to a 10-year career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. When he left the organization, he was their all-time sack leader with 45½. Some guy named Bruce Smith came along and broke that mark.

Williams was inducted into the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. He received the Distinguished American Award from the Ole Miss Chapter of the National Football Foundation in 1991. He was named an SEC Legend in 2002 and was honored at the SEC Football Championship Game.