Purdue football has realized a portal loss for the second time this month.

Part-time starting cornerback Kenneth Major put his name into the NCAA transfer database in early May. Two weeks later, Major’s teammate Willie Lane did the same. Lane made his announcement on the Tweeter machine.

“I had an amazing two years at Purdue University. I will forever be grateful for the Boiler community and all they have done to further me in my education, football, and life,” the defensive end wrote. “I would like to thank all the coaches and my brothers for being there for me every step of the way. I will never forget the memories here.

“With that being said, I have entered my name in the transfer portal and reopened my recruitment. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Lane was a three-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2018. The Flordia native played in three games for the Boilermakers as a true freshman. He didn’t see the field at all in 2019.

Lane Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season. Moving forward, he would have two years of eligibility to use.