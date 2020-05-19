Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of a couple of Purdue football players who have hit the portal this month has found a new home.

Part-time starting cornerback Kenneth Major put his name into the NCAA transfer database in early May. Monday, Major unofficially completed his move on from Purdue football by tweeting he is transferring to Middle Tennessee State.

Major made his announcement on Twitter.

Major was a two-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2017. As a true freshman, the Kentucky native didn’t play a down.

The past two years, however, Major played in 24 games for the Boilermakers. The defensive back started 16 of those contests. In 2018, his three interceptions led the Boilermakers.

All told, Major has been credited with 79 tackles, six passes defensed, 1½ tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

It’s believed that Major will be leaving as a graduate transfer. That would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020. As well as another season of eligibility to use in 2021 for good measure.

Major is the second Power Five transfer to come to the Blue Raiders this year. West Virginia running back Martell Pettaway in late January confirmed his move to MTSU.

Middle Tennessee State is coming off a 4-8 2019 campaign. That was the program’s worst record since going 2-10 in 2011. MTSU also saw its school-record streak of bowl appearances end at four in a row.