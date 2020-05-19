Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in a couple of months, Syracuse has seen a player hit the football transfer portal.

Back in mid-March, wide receiver Kevin Johnson Jr. entered the NCAA transfer database. Fast-forward to Monday and Juan Wallace signaled his intent to leave the Syracuse football team on Twitter.

“I would like to thank Syracuse University for the past 2 years and for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime,” the linebacker wrote. “But at this time, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.”

I would like to thank Syracuse University for the past 2 years and for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime. But at this time, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal #AG2G — Juan Wallace® (@JuanWallaceJr) May 18, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As Wallace isn’t leaving Syracuse football as a graduate, he’d likely have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

Wallace was a three-star member of the Syracuse football Class of 2018. The Florida product was rated as the No. 42 inside linebacker in the country. He also held Power Five offers from Duke, Georgia, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

In his two years with the Orange, Wallace appeared in 24 games. Most of that action came on special teams.