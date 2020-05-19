For the first time in a couple of months, Syracuse has seen a player hit the football transfer portal.
Back in mid-March, wide receiver Kevin Johnson Jr. entered the NCAA transfer database. Fast-forward to Monday and Juan Wallace signaled his intent to leave the Syracuse football team on Twitter.
“I would like to thank Syracuse University for the past 2 years and for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime,” the linebacker wrote. “But at this time, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
As Wallace isn’t leaving Syracuse football as a graduate, he’d likely have to sit out the 2020 season. That would leave him with two years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.
Wallace was a three-star member of the Syracuse football Class of 2018. The Florida product was rated as the No. 42 inside linebacker in the country. He also held Power Five offers from Duke, Georgia, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
In his two years with the Orange, Wallace appeared in 24 games. Most of that action came on special teams.
One transferring member of the Ohio State football team will find a familiar face at his new home. Which is likely why he’s making it his new home in the first place.
Jaelen Gill back in April indicated his desire to leave the Ohio State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little less than a month later, the wide receiver announced on Twitter that he’s committed to Boston College.
In mid-December, Jeff Hafley was named as the new head coach at BC. Hafley spent the 2019 season as the co-defensive coordinator at OSU.
Gill is leaving Ohio State football as a non-graduate transfer. That means the receiver Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 season. Beginning in 2021, though, he’ll have two years of eligibility to use.
Gill was a four-star member of the Ohio State football Class of 2018. The Ohio native was rated as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. He was also the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Buckeye State. Only on player on the offensive side of the ball that class for the Buckeyes, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, was rated higher.
Despite that sterling recruiting pedigree, Gill’s time in Columbus was pedestrian. To say the least.
In two seasons, Gill caught seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. More than half that yardage and lone score came on a 32-yard touchdown catch vs. Rutgers last season.
One of the most important figures in Ole Miss football history has died.
Ole Miss football announced Monday that Ben Williams died earlier in the day at the age of 65. Williams died from what the school described as natural causes.
Along with James Reed, Williams in 1971 the first African-American student-athletes to sign football scholarships with the Rebels. The following year, Williams became the first African-American to appear in a game for Ole Miss.
Nearly five decades later, Williams, affectionately known as Gentle Ben, still holds the school’s career sack record 37. His 18 in 1973 remain the single-season standard.
“Gentle Ben’s impact on our university, the SEC and college football as a whole is immeasurable,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Ben not only helped break the race barrier for our football program but was also the first African-American student to be elected by the student body for what is now known as Mr. Ole Miss. He was a great person, player and ambassador for our university and will forever be beloved by Rebel Nation.”
Williams went on to a 10-year career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. When he left the organization, he was their all-time sack leader with 45½. Some guy named Bruce Smith came along and broke that mark.
Williams was inducted into the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. He received the Distinguished American Award from the Ole Miss Chapter of the National Football Foundation in 1991. He was named an SEC Legend in 2002 and was honored at the SEC Football Championship Game.
The family of Zach Hoffpauir is hoping some good can come out of tragedy.
Last Thursday morning, Zach Hoffpauir passed away at the age of 26. No cause of death for the former Stanford football and baseball player has been released. Hoffpauir’s father, though, stressed to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News that his son did not commit suicide.
Doug Hoffpauir also confirmed to Wilner that the family has donated Hoffpauir’s brain for concussion research. The younger Hoffpauir had previously publicly acknowledged that he had suffered several concussions during his football playing days. He had also battled depression, including a suicide attempt last year, as well as being diagnosed with Lyme disease.
The elder Hoffpauir explained to Wilner he’s not out to “get” football. He also heaped praise on Stanford for handling his son’s injuries.
Doug Hoffpauir emphasized that he’s a football fan and hopes research into head trauma can lead to a safe, long-lasting approach to the game.
“I’ve never been a guy that says you have to stop football because of concussions. It’s a rough sport.”
In addition, he complimented Stanford’s treatment of his son and its attentiveness to head trauma.
“If you have a concussion, that’s the place you want to be,” he said. “They were all over it. (Coach) David Shaw is crazy careful about that.
Hoffpauir was a member of the Stanford football team from 2012-14 and then again in 2016. In 2014, the defensive back earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.
The Arizona native was also a member of the Cardinal baseball team while on The Farm. That 2015 season he didn’t play football, he played minor league baseball after being drafted in the 22nd round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Hoffpauir was recently hired as the defensive backs coach at Northern Colorado. The FCS school’s head coach is Ed McCaffrey, the son of Christian McCaffrey. Hoffpauir and the younger McCaffrey were best friends.
Thanks to Nebraska football, we may have our first coronavirus pandemic-related legal issue. Congrats?
According to KOLN in Lincoln, 21-year-old Corbin Ruth and 19-year-old Riley Moses were cited Saturday for maintaining a disorderly house. Lincoln Police Department officers were called to a residence following a report of a loud party in progress. This was the second time this month that officers have been dispatched to the same off-campus residence for the same complaint. The first did not result in a citation being issued.
Both Ruth and Moses are Nebraska football players.
KLKN subsequently reported that the two players could face citations for violating pandemic restrictions. From the television station’s report:
LPD told Channel 8 Eyewitness News there were more than 10 people in the home, some of whom were underage. The report was forwarded to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to determine whether a pandemic enforcement citation will also be issued to Ruth and Moses.
…
Pat Lopez with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said, to date, she has only issued one isolation order for violating COVID-19 health restrictions. She said she couldn’t comment further because the order was against an individual.
Thus far, the Nebraska football program has not addressed the development. At least, publicly they haven’t.
Ruth began his collegiate career at Northwest Missouri State. He transferred into the Nebraska football program in 2018. The Nebraska native hasn’t played for the Cornhuskers in either of the past two seasons. He did, though, earn Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2019.
Moses was a walk-on this past season at NU. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.