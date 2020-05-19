A new era in athletics has officially dawned at UCLA.

Late last week, reports began to surface that UCLA was finalizing a deal with Martin Jarmond to be its new athletics department head. Tuesday evening, UCLA confirmed Jarmond has been hired as its next athletic director.

Jarmond, who will assume his duties on or before July 1, replaces Dan Guerrero in the post. It was confirmed in September of last year that Guerrero would step down after nearly two decades with the Bruins.

The past three years, Jarmond has held the same job at Boston College.

“Martin is a principled, proven leader with a deep commitment to values that align with UCLA’s mission,” chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. “From Rafer Johnson to John Wooden, this program has always inspired our student-athletes and supporters alike to persevere and excel. I am confident Martin will help UCLA carry on that storied tradition, with his exceptional leadership, high integrity and excitement for our future. Even in challenging times like these, there is so much to look forward to and so much potential still to be unlocked for our program and within our student-athletes. Please join me in congratulating Martin and welcoming him to the team.”

“UCLA is an aspirational program in intercollegiate athletics,” Jarmond said in his. “Steeped in history and success, the tradition of legends and barrier-breakers who call themselves Bruins is unmatched. I am humbled by and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics. UCLA Athletics aligns with my tenacious commitment to developing young men and women to be their very best academically and athletically. I want to thank Chancellor Block and the members of the selection committee for entrusting me with the challenge of building upon the established excellence of the program. I will work tirelessly to ensure our student-athletes, alumni and fans remain proud of UCLA Athletics.”

According to the school, Jarmond has agreed to a six-year contract with guaranteed compensation of $1,030,000 and a one-time signing bonus of $339,900 the first year, and compensation averaging $1.4 million annually over the term, plus incentives.