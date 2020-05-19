Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Virginia football has yet again dipped into the transfer portal. And the Power Five portion of the portal for good measure for the Mountaineers.

Saturday, defensive back Scottie Young Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be transferring from Arizona to WVU. Two days later, Bryce Brand announced on the same social media service that he too is transferring to West Virginia football.

The defensive end had announced in January he intended to transfer from Maryland.

No matter the pressure I stand on both feet…. Thankful 🖤 100% committed. pic.twitter.com/n1jE8iiD1y — Bryce Brand (@TWO7__) May 18, 2020

The redshirt sophomore will be leaving the Terps as a graduate transfer. That will allow the lineman to play immediately in 2020 for West Virginia football. He will also have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

A three-star 2017 signee, Brand was rated as the No. 89 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan.

Brand played in 26 games during his time at the Big Ten school. This past season, he played in a dozen games and earned his first career start. In those 2019 appearances, Brand was credited with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. The tackles for loss were good for sixth on the team.

Because he played in just four games in 2018, he was able to take a redshirt for that season.