West Virginia football
Getty Images

West Virginia nets second Power Five transfer commit in two days, this one from Maryland

By John TaylorMay 19, 2020, 8:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

West Virginia football has yet again dipped into the transfer portal.  And the Power Five portion of the portal for good measure for the Mountaineers.

Saturday, defensive back Scottie Young Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be transferring from Arizona to WVU.  Two days later, Bryce Brand announced on the same social media service that he too is transferring to West Virginia football.

The defensive end had announced in January he intended to transfer from Maryland.

The redshirt sophomore will be leaving the Terps as a graduate transfer.  That will allow the lineman to play immediately in 2020 for West Virginia football.  He will also have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

A three-star 2017 signee, Brand was rated as the No. 89 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan.

Brand played in 26 games during his time at the Big Ten school.  This past season, he played in a dozen games and earned his first career start.  In those 2019 appearances, Brand was credited with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.  The tackles for loss were good for sixth on the team.

Because he played in just four games in 2018, he was able to take a redshirt for that season.

Florida State, Miami, USC among five finalists for Houston OT Jarrid Williams

Houston football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 19, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One potential transfer from Houston is zeroing in on a new college football home.

Jarrid Williams took the first step earlier this month in leaving the Houston football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Prior to that, back in January, D’Eriq King completed his transfer out of the Houston football team by signing with Miami.  It was thought that a reunion at The U may be in the offing for the quarterback and his right tackle.

As it turns out, Miami is indeed an option.  As are (in alphabetical order) Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss and USC, Williams confirmed to The Athletic.  As for a timeline on a decision?  The same site wrote that “[a]lthough he previously told The Athletic he was planning to make a commitment on May 29, Williams said Saturday he could narrow it down sooner.”

Ahead of his decision, Williams has, of course, been doing his due diligence.  Well, as much as possible amidst a pandemic.

“I’m taking virtual visits and stuff like that, and I’m trying to talk to coaches more and get insight on stuff. That’s really all I can do,” the offensive lineman said. “A few have had a director of recruiting show me the campus and different stuff like that. I’ve talked to a few strength and conditioning coaches. I’ve talked to every head coach at every place. I’ve talked to a lot of people.”

Williams, a two-star 2015 signee, will be leaving the Houston football team as a graduate transfer.  In December, Williams had been granted a sixth season of eligibility. This will be his final year of eligibility.

From the start of the 2018 campaign through the first one-third of 2019, Williams started 17 straight games at right tackle.  In the fourth game of last year, the lineman suffered a season-ending injury.  That allowed him to pursue that sixth season.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Everett Golson officially transferring from Notre Dame to Florida State

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 19, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 19, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Attorney: Dozens of former Buckeye football players among ex-Ohio State team physician’s victims
THE SYNOPSIS: May 8 of this year, Ohio State announced a $40.9 million settlement with 162 victims.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Japanese college football coach resigns over controversial hit
THE SYNOPSIS: And you thought there was a dearth of news this offseason?

2016

THE HEADLINE: To the surprise of no one, Everett Golson transfers to FSU
THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State won the Golson Transfer Sweepstakes over Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2016

THE HEADLINE: James Franklin says Penn State is catching up in recruiting
THE SYNOPSIS: In the three years prior to Franklin’s arrival in 2014, the Nittany Lions finished 33rd (2013), 47th (2012) and 31st (2011) in recruiting rankings.  After finishing No. 24 in Franklin’s first year, the Lions have finished lower than 15th just once (2016).  The 2018 class was sixth-ranked nationally.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Gators ‘receptive’ to renewing ‘Canes series… at neutral sites only
THE SYNOPSIS: Florida and Miami renewed the in-state rivalry in 2019.  In Orlando.  A home-and-home, however, is scheduled for 2024 (Gainesville) and 2025 (Miami Gardens).

2012

THE HEADLINE: Brady Hoke allows ‘we haven’t done our job’ vs. in-state rival
THE SYNOPSIS: Michigan is 4-8 vs. Michigan State since 2008.  The Wolverines have, though, won two straight over “Little Brother.”

2011

THE HEADLINE: Death of Sooners LB Austin Box confirmed
THE SYNOPSIS: The abrupt passing left Oklahoma “numb, heartbroken.” An accidental drug overdose was subsequently ruled as the starter’s cause of death.

East Carolina brings in fourth transfer this month

East Carolina football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You can’t stop East Carolina when it comes to the football transfer portal.  You can only hope to contain it.

On Twitter May 7, Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott announced his commitment to the East Carolina football program.  Five days later, Arkansas running back Chase Hayden committed as well.  Late last week, offensive lineman Avery Jones confirmed his move in from North Carolina.

This weekend, Chris Willis announced his commitment to East Carolina football.  In mid-April, the defensive end decided to transfer from Appalachian State.

“First I would like to thank Appalachian State University, the Coaches, and the athletic staff for the opportunity to graduate with my bachelor’s degree.  As well as the opportunity to compete at the Division 1 level,” Willis wrote. “I was fortunate enough to win 43 games and win 4 consecutive bowl games and be a part of history with the program. …

“Thank You to the App State family for the memories and the life-changing experience.”

As indicated in the tweet, Willis is a graduate transfer addition.  This coming season is his final year of eligibility.

Willis was a two-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2016 recruiting class. The 6-2, 260-pound end took a redshirt his true freshman season.

In 2017 and 2018, Willis played in a combined 25 games. The North Carolina native started five of the last six games of the 2018 season. He headed into summer camp in 2019 as the presumptive starter, but a non-contact injury prior to the season kicking off knocked him out for the entire year.

During his time with the App State football team, Willis totaled 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

Boise State confirms signing of USC transfer QB Jack Sears

Boise State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the end, Boise State won out for the services of a known quarterbacking name in the football transfer portal.

Monday night, Boise State football dropped the news that Jack Sears has signed with the program of Bryan Harsin.  As a graduate transfer, the ex-USC quarterback is eligible to play immediately for the Broncos in 2020.  As a bonus, Sears will have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Sears had previously visited both Northwestern and NC State.  Those visits came prior to the NCAA banning in-person recruiting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will actually serve as Sears’ third school in roughly nine months.

After finding himself fourth on the USC football quarterbacking depth chart, Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.  A little over three months later, and after a flirtation with Oregon State, Sears landed at San Diego State.  In fact, he signed a grant-in-aid with the Mountain West Conference school.

In late January, and a couple of weeks after a head-coaching change at SDSU, however, Sears backed off that commitment.

Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown the following season.

Obviously, Sears didn’t attempt a pass this past season as he entered the portal prior to 2019 kicking off.