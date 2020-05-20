Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mississippi State appears set to realize additional attrition from its football roster.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Jarrian Jones has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. The Jackson Clarion-Ledger subsequently confirmed that the defensive back has taken the first step in potentially leaving the Mississippi State football program.

Jones is the fifth Bulldog to enter the portal since Mike Leach‘s infamous tweet heard ’round the college football world.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019. The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state. Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played. In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

After sitting out the 2020 season, the defensive back will have three years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

The four other Mississippi State football players who have entered the portal in nearly seven weeks?