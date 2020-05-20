Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FCS level has suddenly become the destination for erstwhile Nebraska football players. Well, at least linemen.

Earlier this month, three Nebraska offensive linemen entered the football transfer portal. A couple of days later, one of those, Xavier Trevino, tweeted his move to FCS North Dakota. This week, a former Trevino teammate, AJ Forbes, tweeted he’s moving on to FCS Montana.

“This process has been more stressful than I could have imagined, but I’m very grateful,” the lineman wrote. “Thank you to all the coaches across the country that decided to take a chance on this Walk-On from Bellevue, NE.

“I’m thankful to continue this journey at… THE UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA.”

Forbes joined the Nebraska football team as a walk-on in 2018. He didn’t play a down for the Cornhuskers those two seasons. The lineman did, though, travel with the team on four road trips.

Forbes will be a redshirt sophomore for the Grizzlies this coming season.

The third of the NU linemen who entered the portal, Josh Wegener, has not made a decision on his football future. It’s believed, though, that he’s considering a return to Lincoln. Wegener began his collegiate playing career at Iowa Western Community College.