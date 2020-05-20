The FCS level has suddenly become the destination for erstwhile Nebraska football players. Well, at least linemen.
Earlier this month, three Nebraska offensive linemen entered the football transfer portal. A couple of days later, one of those, Xavier Trevino, tweeted his move to FCS North Dakota. This week, a former Trevino teammate, AJ Forbes, tweeted he’s moving on to FCS Montana.
“This process has been more stressful than I could have imagined, but I’m very grateful,” the lineman wrote. “Thank you to all the coaches across the country that decided to take a chance on this Walk-On from Bellevue, NE.
“I’m thankful to continue this journey at… THE UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA.”
— AJ Forbes (@__AREA52) May 19, 2020
Forbes joined the Nebraska football team as a walk-on in 2018. He didn’t play a down for the Cornhuskers those two seasons. The lineman did, though, travel with the team on four road trips.
Forbes will be a redshirt sophomore for the Grizzlies this coming season.
The third of the NU linemen who entered the portal, Josh Wegener, has not made a decision on his football future. It’s believed, though, that he’s considering a return to Lincoln. Wegener began his collegiate playing career at Iowa Western Community College.