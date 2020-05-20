Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One recent addition to the Oregon football program has found himself in some serious legal jeopardy.

According to 247Sports.com, Luke Hill was arrested Tuesday on eight separate charges, including first-degree attempted murder. The other seven charges include one count each of attempted loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, possession of a firearm by a minor, use of an assault weapon, use of a firearm, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault.

No details of what led to the litany of charges have been made available. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 19 in Prince George County in Maryland.

Thus far, the Oregon football program has not commented on the development. And there may not be any comment at all as it’s being reported that UO and Hill had previously parted ways.

Hill was a four-star member of the Oregon football Class of 2020. The Baltimore high schooler was rated as the No. 15 cornerback in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. He was also the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Maryland. Only four signees in this year’s class for the Ducks was rated higher than Hill.

The 5-11, 180-pound defensive back committed Oregon football in April of 2019. He then signed with the Ducks in December of last year during the Early Signing Period.

Hill chose Oregon over offers from, among others, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M.