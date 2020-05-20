Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suffice to say, Nic McTear‘s time with the San Diego State football team didn’t turn out as expected. Even with the awesome surname.

247Sports.com was the first to report this week that McTear has entered the NCAA transfer database. A San Diego State football official declined to address the tight end’s status with the Aztecs moving forward.

McTear has also not broached the development on his personal Twitter account.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

McTear was a three-star member of the San Diego State Class of 2018. The Texas high schooler was the No. 32 tight end on the 247Sports.com composite. Only two signees in that class were rated higher than McTear.

Despite that pedigree, McTear played in just two games at SDSU. Both of those appearances came this past season.

McTear is potentially departing a successful San Diego State football in transition.

In early January, Rocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Brady Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement. This will serve as the Hoke’s second stint as the San Diego State head coach.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019. Prior to that stretch, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.