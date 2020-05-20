Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Temple can attest, you win some and you lose some when it comes to the football transfer portal.

Earlier this week, Northern Illinois offensive lineman CJ Perez confirmed that he has committed to Temple football. A couple of days later, it’s now being reported that Keyvone Bruton has entered the NCAA transfer database.

The defensive back would be leaving Temple football as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Bruton was a three-star member of the Temple football Class of 2016. The Norfolk native was the No. 21 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia. Only three signees in that year’s class for the Owls was rated higher than Bruton.

Despite that school-specific recruiting pedigree, Bruton never made much of an impact on the field. The safety appeared in a total of 24 games after redshirting his true freshman season. Nine of those appearances came in 2019, 13 of them the year before.

In that action, Bruton was credited with 18 tackles, three passes defensed and one tackle for loss.

Temple is coming off an 8-5 record in its first season under Rod Carey. The Owls have played in a school-record five straight bowl games.