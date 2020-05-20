UAB continues to add SEC schools to its future football slates.

It had previously been confirmed that UAB will travel to Athens to face Georgia in 2021. Tuesday, UAB football announced that it has added not only another future game with UGA but with LSU as well.

The Blazers will face the Tigers on Nov. 19, 2022. They will then do the same against the Bulldogs Sept. 23 the following season. Those games will, obviously, be played in Baton Rouge and Athens, respectively.

The added games mean that UAB will face SEC foes six times in a span of seven years, starting with the football program’s return in 2017. The only year the Conference USA school doesn’t face one from the SEC is 2020. The ACC’s Miami, though, is on the slate this coming season.

All-time as an FBS member, UAB is 2-25 versus schools that were members of the SEC at the time the games were played. The last win came against Mississippi State in 2004. The first? Against LSU. In 2000. In Nick Saban‘s first season as the Tigers’ head coach.

As for the records against Georgia? UAB is 0-2, with those losses coming in 2003 and 2006. While the most recent was a 34-0 loss, the Blazers nearly tripped up the Bulldogs in the first meeting Between The Hedges as they fell 16-13.

UAB is coming off a 9-5 football campaign in 2019. The Blazers have played in a bowl game each of the past three seasons, the first time that’s happened in program history. The 28 wins over that same stretch is easily the best run for the school. The previous for a team not coached by Bill Clark is 18 from 1999-2001.