Thanks to an erstwhile UConn football player, we have another FBS-to-FCS transfer.

Earlier this offseason, Zavier Scott made the first move in leaving UConn football by entering the NCAA transfer database. This week, the running back unofficially completed the move by announcing on Twitter that he is committed to Maine.

As Maine plays at the FCS level, Scott will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The back will then have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

Scott took a redshirt as a true freshman for UConn in 2017. In 2018, Scott ran for 194 yards on 34 carries in 10 games. He was also second on the Huskies with 33 receptions, while his 228 receiving yards were fifth.

The Texas native missed the last two games of that season, though, because of a significant knee injury.

This past season, Scott appeared in four games. The sophomore didn’t record a stat in those appearances.

Scott is one of more than two dozen UConn football players who have entered the transfer portal this offseason. A couple of those (HERE and HERE) have moved on to Power Five programs.

In June of last year, it was confirmed that UConn will be leaving the AAC and rejoining the Big East in all sports but football, paying $17 million on its way out the door. UConn football, meanwhile, will play as an independent starting in 2020.