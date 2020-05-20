USF has made some transfer hay when it comes to Ye Olde Portal. Recently, though, it’s been the opposite.

Citing “financial reasons,” quarterback Kirk Rygol entered the NCAA transfer database May 12. A couple of days later, wide receiver Zion Roland did the same. This week, 247Sports.com confirmed that defensive end Tyrik Jones has followed his teammates into the transfer portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Jones spent the first two seasons of his career at Arizona Western Community College. He transferred into the USF football program last year. During what could be his lone season with the Bulls, the lineman played in seven games. In those appearances, he was credited with six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

On the flip side of the database losses for USF football are the portal additions. Jeff Scott has added six Power Five transfers since he was hired Dec. 9, plus a MAC starter.

In addition to those, well, additions, USF also brought in Alcorn State transfer Noah Johnson. The quarterback was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. His quarterbacks coach at the FCS school? Pat White, the former West Virginia great who is now USF’s running backs coach. As is the case with the other five, Johnson will be eligible to play for the Bulls in 2020.