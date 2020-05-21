Alabama and Arizona, strangers on a football field, will be getting together in the future. The very distant future.

Thursday, both Alabama and Arizona announced in separate releases that they have scheduled a future football home-and-home series. The Wildcats will make its initial trek to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2032. The Crimson Tide will then travel to Tucson Sept. 3 of the following season.

That 2032 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the programs.

“We are very excited to announce this home-and-home series with Alabama,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “Facing a marquee opponent like the Crimson Tide is not only important to our football program, but bringing a high-profile opponent to Arizona Stadium will make a tremendous impact on our community. We look forward to welcoming the Alabama football program to Tucson, as well as an exciting trip to Tuscaloosa.”

“The addition of Arizona is another example of the commitment our administration has to creating outstanding schedules for many years to come,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Arizona is a tremendous football program and the opportunity to play this type of competition only makes our program stronger while providing a lot of excitement for both fan bases.”

Alabama noted in its release that it has added nine home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Notre Dame (2028 & 2029), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).

“We are excited to announce another home-and-home for our future football schedules with the addition of Arizona for the 2032 and 2033 seasons,” said Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne. “These meetings will be the first between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats, providing our teams and our fan bases exciting new opportunities during the regular season. As I said early on, we are going to work hard at adding more home-and-homes to our non-conference schedules, and we are pleased that we’ve been able to do that, securing nine of them thus far that will begin in 2022 with Texas.”

Byrne, incidentally, was the athletic director at Arizona before coming to Alabama.

Arizona, meanwhile, has played just seven games against Southeastern Conference members all-time. The Wildcats are 1-2 against Auburn, 0-0-1 against Georgia and 0-3 against LSU. Arizona has a home-and-home series scheduled with Mississippi State of the SEC for 2022 and 2023 seasons.