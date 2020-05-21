Alabama Arizona football
Alabama, Arizona announce future home-and-home series

By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT
Alabama and Arizona, strangers on a football field, will be getting together in the future.  The very distant future.

Thursday, both Alabama and Arizona announced in separate releases that they have scheduled a future football home-and-home series.  The Wildcats will make its initial trek to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2032.  The Crimson Tide will then travel to Tucson Sept. 3 of the following season.

That 2032 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the programs.

“We are very excited to announce this home-and-home series with Alabama,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “Facing a marquee opponent like the Crimson Tide is not only important to our football program, but bringing a high-profile opponent to Arizona Stadium will make a tremendous impact on our community. We look forward to welcoming the Alabama football program to Tucson, as well as an exciting trip to Tuscaloosa.”

“The addition of Arizona is another example of the commitment our administration has to creating outstanding schedules for many years to come,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Arizona is a tremendous football program and the opportunity to play this type of competition only makes our program stronger while providing a lot of excitement for both fan bases.”

Alabama noted in its release that it has added nine home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Notre Dame (2028 & 2029), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).

“We are excited to announce another home-and-home for our future football schedules with the addition of Arizona for the 2032 and 2033 seasons,” said Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne. “These meetings will be the first between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats, providing our teams and our fan bases exciting new opportunities during the regular season. As I said early on, we are going to work hard at adding more home-and-homes to our non-conference schedules, and we are pleased that we’ve been able to do that, securing nine of them thus far that will begin in 2022 with Texas.”

Byrne, incidentally, was the athletic director at Arizona before coming to Alabama.

Arizona, meanwhile, has played just seven games against Southeastern Conference members all-time. The Wildcats are 1-2 against Auburn, 0-0-1 against Georgia and 0-3 against LSU. Arizona has a home-and-home series scheduled with Mississippi State of the SEC for 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Iowa State confirms transfer additions from North Carolina, Liberty

Iowa State football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Iowa State has officially added some previously-reported talent to its football roster.

Wednesday, Iowa State confirmed that defensive back Greg Ross and placekicker Alex Probert are now members of the Cyclones football team.  Ross comes in from North Carolina, Probert from Liberty.

Both of those transfers come in as graduates of their respective previous universities.  That will allow each to play for ISU in 2020.

Ross was a three-star member of the North Carolina football Class of 2016.  The Maryland native was the No. 22 player regardless of position in the state.

As a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels, Ross took a redshirt.  The past three seasons, the defensive back played in 24 games.  He started 11 of those contests.  Five of those starts came in 2019, six in 2018.

In that action, he totaled 57 tackles, nine passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

This past season, his first as Liberty’s full-time kicker, Probert connected on 13 of his 19 field-goal attempts and 50 of his 53 point-afters. Probert tied a career-long by connecting on a 51-yard field goal.  Of his 79 kickoffs last season for the Flames, 51 resulted in touchbacks.

The year before, he went 4-5 on field goals and 19-20 on extra points.

Connor Assalley went 15-of-19 on field goals and 49-of-51 on point-afters last season.  The senior was placed on scholarship earlier this year.

UTSA’s Jeff Traylor to take a 10% cut in his pay

UTSA football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
UTSA is now included in the burgeoning list of college football coaches taking a pandemic-induced salary slashing.

In a letter to donors Tuesday, the San Antonio Express-News reported, it was revealed that the Conference USA school’s “athletic department implemented a 10-percent salary reduction for the program’s highest-paid coaches and senior staff to combat a six-figure loss this fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Included in that, of course, is UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor.

Traylor was hired as the new coach of the Roadrunners last December.  His predecessor, Frank Wilson, was paid $1.125 million in 2019.

“As we work through the planning process, additional cost-savings measures may very well be needed in the coming months and in the year ahead,” athletic director Lisa Campos wrote in the letter. “Although the pandemic has created unprecedented challenges and budget uncertainty, I remain optimistic about our community’s resilience and the future of UTSA Athletics.”

UTSA is the second Conference USA school to initiate such a cut.  Western Kentucky was the first.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Louisville announces phased return of college football players to campus, beginning May 27

Louisville football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
Louisville has just provided the college football world a much-needed first.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that schools can begin bringing some student-athletes, including football players, back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  A day later, Louisville announced that, beginning May 27, the university will launch a phased return of football players to the campus.  Men’s and women’s basketball players will start returning on that date as well.

Louisville won’t, though, allow football players to return en masse.

From the school’s release:

Under the first phase, a limited group of student-athletes totaling about 30 in football, plus 15 in men’s and women’s basketball, would arrive on campus on May 27, with education on protocols to be employed prior to their arrival. The group would begin testing and physical examinations on June 3 and be ready to participate in voluntary physical training, not directed by coaching staffs, on June 8. Three UofL facilities — the Schnellenberger Football Complex, Trager Center, and Planet Fitness Kueber Center — would be open with limited occupancy during the first phase.

If all proceeds well with Phase 1 and dependent upon NCAA rules, in the next phase an additional 30 football and 60 Olympic sport student-athletes would arrive on campus on June 10. The group would experience similar preparations before engaging in voluntary physical activity by June 22 within their respective venues.

In the third phase of the plan, the remaining football student-athletes would be back to campus on July 6, preparing to begin voluntary physical activity on July 18.

If all goes well in the first three phases, the fourth phase would consist of Louisville football players returning “to activities with full practices, scrimmages and competitions as allowed by NCAA or ACC guidelines.”

Exactly who will be a part of the initial group of 30 players and how they will be selected wasn’t divulged.  The UofL also emphasized that all of the workouts are voluntary and not required participation.

“We have worked very closely with our campus leadership, medical professionals and coaching staffs to prepare a comprehensive plan for a safe return to campus for our student-athletes to participate in voluntary activities,” athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement. “The multi-phased plan avails a limited number of student-athletes to return at various dates and get back to routines they are accustomed to at this time of year.”

Indiana officially brings in starting South Alabama transfer TE Khameron Taylor

Indiana football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
The uneven relationship between Indiana football and the portal has taken another turn toward the positive.

The Indiana Wednesday confirmed that Khameron Taylor has been officially signed by the football program.  Taylor comes to the Hoosiers as a graduate transfer.  That will allow him to spend his final season of eligibility on the field at IU.

The tight end spent the past four seasons at South Alabama.

“We are really excited about adding Kham to our program,” head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He brings experience to the tight end room. Other than Peyton Hendershot, we have a young group that needs some depth. Kham is a big, strong blocker with untapped potential in the pass game. He has a great combination of size, length and athleticism that immediately helps us become a better football team.”

Taylor was a two-star signee for South Alabama in 2016.  The Florida native took a redshirt his first season with the Jaguars.

The past three seasons, Taylor played in 24 games.  He started 14 of those contests.  This past season, Taylor started all nine games in which he played.

Taylor will finish the USA portion of his playing career with 85 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.  He also accounted for 23 yards on three kick returns.