After a promising start, one Boston College football player will look to finish somewhere other than Chestnut Hill.

As a true freshman for the Eagles in 2016, Elijah Johnson was a multi-game starter. Four years later, the offensive lineman has taken the first step in leaving the Boston College football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.

If the move comes to fruition, Johnson would be leaving BC as a graduate transfer.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Johnson was a three-star member of the Boston College football Class of 2016. The Hyattsville, Maryland, native was rated as the No. 41 player regardless of position in his home state.

In that true freshman campaign, Johnson started 10 of the 12 games in which he played. All 10 of those starts came at left guard. Knee injuries wiped out both his 2017 and 2018 seasons. This past season, Johnson appeared in just three games.

Because of the injury issues, it’s very likely Johnson would be a slam dunk for a sixth season from the NCAA. That would give him two years he can use in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson’s departure came a day after Boston College unofficially added Ohio State transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill to its football roster.