Well, this is certainly some news Clemson football and its fans could’ve done without.

Justyn Ross was very limited as Clemson worked its way through spring football practice that was ultimately scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues have been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.

In mid-March, Dabo Swinney attempted to clear the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.” Thursday, however, it was reported that Ross will undergo surgery in June. A Clemson football official subsequently confirmed that a medical procedure is in the offing.

What hasn’t been confirmed is the type of surgery, although it’s very likely related to the stinger issue. It’s also unclear how much time Ross will miss. It’s expected that Clemson, like many other football programs across the country, will start voluntary workouts next month.

Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.

His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions. This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3. for the Tigers