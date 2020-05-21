Clemson football
Star Clemson WR Justyn Ross to undergo surgery in June

By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Well, this is certainly some news Clemson football and its fans could’ve done without.

Justyn Ross was very limited as Clemson worked its way through spring football practice that was ultimately scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic.  In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues have been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.

In mid-March, Dabo Swinney attempted to clear the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.” Thursday, however, it was reported that Ross will undergo surgery in June.  A Clemson football official subsequently confirmed that a medical procedure is in the offing.

What hasn’t been confirmed is the type of surgery, although it’s very likely related to the stinger issue.  It’s also unclear how much time Ross will miss.  It’s expected that Clemson, like many other football programs across the country, will start voluntary workouts next month.

Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.

His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions.  This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3. for the Tigers

In confirming move to transfer portal, Iowa’s Ezra Miller opens up about mental health struggles

Iowa football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
Normally, the headline of this post would reference the fourth Iowa football player to enter the portal in less than a week.  This, though, is different.

Yes, in a statement posted to Twitter, Ezra Miller confirmed that he is in the NCAA transfer database.  The Iowa offensive lineman, however, got very personal in opening up about his struggles with mental health.

In January, Miller announced that he was leaving the sport because of back issues.  That, however, wasn’t the case.

“To start off, I must commend Iowa, the coaching/medical staff, and my teammates as being amazing mentors and caring people,” the lineman wrote. “I have nothing but the utmost praise for every single one of them.

“It was not due to back issues that I left the program, Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement. I left on my own accord due to major depression and. anxiety amplified by a series of events.  A close friend and mentor passed away from cancer… Shortly after, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and is now thankfully recovering.  My brother was in a nasty car accident as well.

“These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self-treatment and mental health struggles. After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best solution was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on.

“Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again.

Miller was a four-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2019.  The Holstein, Iowa, product was the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.  No signee on the offensive side of the ball that year for the Hawkeyes was rated higher than Miller.

The lineman didn’t appear in any games as a true freshman.

This past weekend, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  Shortly thereafter, running back Samson Evans (HERE) and defensive back DJ Johnson (HERE) did the same.

Ex-Florida State offensive lineman in transfer portal arrested for battery allegedly committed in 2018

Florida State football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
One erstwhile Florida State football player is not making a positive impression on his future home.

In January of this year, Jauan Williams‘ name first appeared in the NCAA transfer database, the initial step in leaving the Florida State football team.  Thursday, TomahawkNation.com is reporting that the offensive lineman was arrested the previous day on one count of of battery touching or striking.

From the website’s report:

The charges reportedly stem from separate incidents involving Williams and his girlfriend, who filed complaints of physical abuse and sexual harassment and violence.

Per the affidavit, Williams reportedly choked and punched the woman, in addition to threatening her once she went to police. The incidents happened in 2018 — and in 2019, after initially withdrawing her complaints, she proceeded with the case.

According to the same website, Williams was dismissed by FSU prior to their Sun Bowl loss to Arizona State New Year’s Eve last season.

A four-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country.  The Washington D.C. product was one of four tackles added by the Seminoles that recruiting cycle.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Williams missed all of the 2017 season because of injury.

Williams started the first three games of the 2018 season at left tackle and the last three games at right tackle.  He started the first two games this past season, but only saw action in three other games in 2019 as he was limited by an ankle injury.

Iowa State confirms transfer additions from North Carolina, Liberty

Iowa State football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Iowa State has officially added some previously-reported talent to its football roster.

Wednesday, Iowa State confirmed that defensive back Greg Ross and placekicker Alex Probert are now members of the Cyclones football team.  Ross comes in from North Carolina, Probert from Liberty.

Both of those transfers come in as graduates of their respective previous universities.  That will allow each to play for ISU in 2020.

Ross was a three-star member of the North Carolina football Class of 2016.  The Maryland native was the No. 22 player regardless of position in the state.

As a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels, Ross took a redshirt.  The past three seasons, the defensive back played in 24 games.  He started 11 of those contests.  Five of those starts came in 2019, six in 2018.

In that action, he totaled 57 tackles, nine passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

This past season, his first as Liberty’s full-time kicker, Probert connected on 13 of his 19 field-goal attempts and 50 of his 53 point-afters. Probert tied a career-long by connecting on a 51-yard field goal.  Of his 79 kickoffs last season for the Flames, 51 resulted in touchbacks.

The year before, he went 4-5 on field goals and 19-20 on extra points.

Connor Assalley went 15-of-19 on field goals and 49-of-51 on point-afters last season.  The senior was placed on scholarship earlier this year.

UTSA’s Jeff Traylor to take a 10% cut in his pay

UTSA football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
UTSA is now included in the burgeoning list of college football coaches taking a pandemic-induced salary slashing.

In a letter to donors Tuesday, the San Antonio Express-News reported, it was revealed that the Conference USA school’s “athletic department implemented a 10-percent salary reduction for the program’s highest-paid coaches and senior staff to combat a six-figure loss this fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Included in that, of course, is UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor.

Traylor was hired as the new coach of the Roadrunners last December.  His predecessor, Frank Wilson, was paid $1.125 million in 2019.

“As we work through the planning process, additional cost-savings measures may very well be needed in the coming months and in the year ahead,” athletic director Lisa Campos wrote in the letter. “Although the pandemic has created unprecedented challenges and budget uncertainty, I remain optimistic about our community’s resilience and the future of UTSA Athletics.”

UTSA is the second Conference USA school to initiate such a cut.  Western Kentucky was the first.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.