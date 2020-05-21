college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, ex-West Virginia coach Bill Stewart dying at 59 of a heart attack

By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 21, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Mississippi State announces four-year extension for Joe Moorhead
THE SYNOPSIS: Less than eight months later, Moorhead was fired by the Bulldogs.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is going on safari in South Africa next spring
THE SYNOPSIS:  On an unrelated note, Ohio State has won The Game 15 of the last 16 times its been played.  Michigan’s last win came in 2011.  The season between Jim Tressel’s resignation and Urban Meyer‘s hiring.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Alabama legend Derrick Thomas finally a College Football Hall of Famer
THE SYNOPSIS: As was the case with Tommie Frazier and Deion Sanders, this inexplicable snub was finally (unofficially) rectified.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Detroit Lions reportedly ready to create bowl game
THE SYNOPSIS: The game that would become the Quick Lane Bowl was officially announced two months later.  The main conference tie-in is the ACC and Big Ten.  The MAC serves a secondary tie-in.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Former WVU coach Bill Stewart dead of apparent heart attack
THE SYNOPSIS: The Grafton, WV, native spent 11 seasons as a coach at WVU.  From 2008-10, Stewart served as the head coach of the Mountaineers.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Cross Cleveland off list of possible Big Ten title game sites
THE SYNOPSIS: Indianapolis has hosted every B1G title game since it debuted in 2011.

UConn RB Zavier Scott transferring to FCS Maine

UConn football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Thanks to an erstwhile UConn football player, we have another FBS-to-FCS transfer.

Earlier this offseason, Zavier Scott made the first move in leaving UConn football by entering the NCAA transfer database.  This week, the running back unofficially completed the move by announcing on Twitter that he is committed to Maine.

As Maine plays at the FCS level, Scott will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.    The back will then have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

Scott took a redshirt as a true freshman for UConn in 2017.  In 2018, Scott ran for 194 yards on 34 carries in 10 games.  He was also second on the Huskies with 33 receptions, while his 228 receiving yards were fifth.

The Texas native missed the last two games of that season, though, because of a significant knee injury.

This past season, Scott appeared in four games.  The sophomore didn’t record a stat in those appearances.

Scott is one of more than two dozen UConn football players who have entered the transfer portal this offseason.  A couple of those (HERE and HERE) have moved on to Power Five programs.

In June of last year, it was confirmed that UConn will be leaving the AAC and rejoining the Big East in all sports but football, paying $17 million on its way out the door.  UConn football, meanwhile, will play as an independent starting in 2020.

Temple losing safety Keyvone Bruton to the transfer portal

Temple football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT
As Temple can attest, you win some and you lose some when it comes to the football transfer portal.

Earlier this week, Northern Illinois offensive lineman CJ Perez confirmed that he has committed to Temple football.  A couple of days later, it’s now being reported that Keyvone Bruton has entered the NCAA transfer database.

The defensive back would be leaving Temple football as a graduate transfer.  That would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Bruton was a three-star member of the Temple football Class of 2016.  The Norfolk native was the No. 21 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia.  Only three signees in that year’s class for the Owls was rated higher than Bruton.

Despite that school-specific recruiting pedigree, Bruton never made much of an impact on the field.  The safety appeared in a total of 24 games after redshirting his true freshman season.  Nine of those appearances came in 2019, 13 of them the year before.

In that action, Bruton was credited with 18 tackles, three passes defensed and one tackle for loss.

Temple is coming off an 8-5 record in its first season under Rod Carey.  The Owls have played in a school-record five straight bowl games.

NCAA tables one-time transfer proposal to early next year

NCAA
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT
Rightly so, the NCAA as castigated and publicly pilloried for some of its decisions.  This time, though, they got it right.  For now.

Many, us included, criticized the NCAA back in April when its Board of Directors and its Presidential Forum recommended to the Division I Council that the proposal on a one-time transfer waiver is “not appropriate at this time.” Wednesday, the Council did the expected and tabled the proposal until January of next year.

From the NCAA’s release:

The resolution was recommended by the Transfer Waiver Working Group, which earlier this year had proposed a change to waiver guidelines that would have accomplished the same goal but through the waiver process instead of through a legislative change. Last month, the Division I Board of Directors indicated it preferred a legislative change and lifted the moratorium it had placed on transfer eligibility proposals last fall.

“The transfer environment has long been an issue of much discussion in Division I. The Division I Council is committed to a uniform and equitable approach to transfer rules that considers student-athlete well- being and the opportunities available after transfer,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “We will not simply change the rule, but we will consider a comprehensive package designed to address the multiple complexities involved.”

The Council committed to work with conferences, schools, the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the Division I Committee on Academics and other committees to form a permanent legislative solution

Currently, Division I rules permit student-athletes in all sports except baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football and men’s ice hockey to immediately compete after a first transfer. Reliance on the waiver process for student-athletes in those five sports has put enormous strain on a historically collaborative process built to handle extenuating circumstances.

The resolution called the waiver process “an unsustainable method to achieve lasting stability, consistency and transparency within the transfer environment” and declared it was “never designed to accommodate sustained requests for relief from a rule without actually changing the rule.

The comprehensive package will address issues that impact transfer, including academic requirements, roster management considerations, transfer notification dates, accountability measures for schools that accept transfer students, and additional education on the transfer rules and process. The Committee on Academics will provide its guidance to any academic aspects of the package.

Given the uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has caused across all sports, pushing this legislation back a few months is a very prudent move.  Instantly granting thousands of football players — not to mention basketball players as well — a one-time free transfer pass at this time, while athletic departments are already stretched attempting to safely get their student-athletes back on the field, would’ve done exponentially more harm than good.

It’s expected that the legislation will be adopted at the NCAA convention in January, and will go into effect for the 2021-22 academic year.

NCAA to allow football programs to bring players back to campus starting June 1 for voluntary workouts

college football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
With each passing day, it’s looking more and more likely there’ll be a college football season.  At least, there will be one in some form or fashion.

Wednesday, the NCAA confirmed that some sports will be permitted to resume voluntary on-campus activities beginning June 1.  Included in that limited group (for now) are college football players.  Men’s and women’s basketball are permitted a limited resumption as well.

The NCAA made sure to stress that the on-campus activities are voluntary.Voluntary on-campus athletics activity must be initiated by the student-athlete. Coaches may not be present unless a sport-specific safety exception allows it, and activity cannot be directed by a coach or reported back to a coach.

“We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework,” said Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “Allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts.”

With the NCAA’s announcement, it will be up to each individual conference — and each individual institution — to reopen the doors for college football players to return to campus.  In accordance with local and state guidelines, obviously.

It’s already been confirmed that the SEC will vote this Friday on whether to bring student-athletes, including college football players, back to campus June 1 or June 15.  Of the 14 athletic directors in the conference, just one, Tennessee’s Phillip Fulmer, is not in favor of the June 1 date for a return.  The Big Ten is also expected to allow players back to campus early this month, with schools such as Ohio State targeting June 8.

The Big 12, meanwhile, is eyeing a mid- to late-June return date for student-athletes.  The Pac-12 will make a determination next week.  The ACC is expected to do the same.

Exactly when these various conferences can start actual practices for the start of the 2020 college football remains to be seen.

In addition to the resumption of on-campus workouts, the NCAA also announced a handful of waivers have been granted.  Those related to the highest level of football includes:

  • Waiving the minimum football attendance requirement for Football Bowl Subdivision members for two years.
  • Financial aid minimums for FBS schools were waived to permit an institution to award at least 75% of the maximum FBS financial aid limit for three years. In addition, institutions will be permitted to award a minimum of 150 athletics grants-in-aid or expend a minimum of $3 million on grants-in-aid to student-athletes for a period of three years. Gender equity requirements and rules governing nonrenewal/cancellation of aid remain in effect.
  • FBS schools will not be required to play 60% of their games against FBS members or play five home games against FBS opponents.

The latter waiver is nearly as important as the resumption of on-campus workouts. The easing of those restrictions will allow athletic directors across the country the flexibility to get in a full slate of games — or as close to a full slate of games — as we continue to weave our way through the coronavirus pandemic.