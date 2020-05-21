Normally, the headline of this post would reference the fourth Iowa football player to enter the portal in less than a week. This, though, is different.

Yes, in a statement posted to Twitter, Ezra Miller confirmed that he is in the NCAA transfer database. The Iowa offensive lineman, however, got very personal in opening up about his struggles with mental health.

In January, Miller announced that he was leaving the sport because of back issues. That, however, wasn’t the case.

“To start off, I must commend Iowa, the coaching/medical staff, and my teammates as being amazing mentors and caring people,” the lineman wrote. “I have nothing but the utmost praise for every single one of them.

“It was not due to back issues that I left the program, Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement. I left on my own accord due to major depression and. anxiety amplified by a series of events. A close friend and mentor passed away from cancer… Shortly after, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and is now thankfully recovering. My brother was in a nasty car accident as well.

“These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self-treatment and mental health struggles. After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best solution was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on.

“Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again.

Miller was a four-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2019. The Holstein, Iowa, product was the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Hawkeye State. No signee on the offensive side of the ball that year for the Hawkeyes was rated higher than Miller.

The lineman didn’t appear in any games as a true freshman.

This past weekend, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database. Shortly thereafter, running back Samson Evans (HERE) and defensive back DJ Johnson (HERE) did the same.