One erstwhile Florida State football player is not making a positive impression on his future home.
In January of this year, Jauan Williams‘ name first appeared in the NCAA transfer database, the initial step in leaving the Florida State football team. Thursday, TomahawkNation.com is reporting that the offensive lineman was arrested the previous day on one count of of battery touching or striking.
From the website’s report:
The charges reportedly stem from separate incidents involving Williams and his girlfriend, who filed complaints of physical abuse and sexual harassment and violence.
Per the affidavit, Williams reportedly choked and punched the woman, in addition to threatening her once she went to police. The incidents happened in 2018 — and in 2019, after initially withdrawing her complaints, she proceeded with the case.
According to the same website, Williams was dismissed by FSU prior to their Sun Bowl loss to Arizona State New Year’s Eve last season.
A four-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country. The Washington D.C. product was one of four tackles added by the Seminoles that recruiting cycle.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Williams missed all of the 2017 season because of injury.
Williams started the first three games of the 2018 season at left tackle and the last three games at right tackle. He started the first two games this past season, but only saw action in three other games in 2019 as he was limited by an ankle injury.