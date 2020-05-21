Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The uneven relationship between Indiana football and the portal has taken another turn toward the positive.

The Indiana Wednesday confirmed that Khameron Taylor has been officially signed by the football program. Taylor comes to the Hoosiers as a graduate transfer. That will allow him to spend his final season of eligibility on the field at IU.

The tight end spent the past four seasons at South Alabama.

“We are really excited about adding Kham to our program,” head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He brings experience to the tight end room. Other than Peyton Hendershot, we have a young group that needs some depth. Kham is a big, strong blocker with untapped potential in the pass game. He has a great combination of size, length and athleticism that immediately helps us become a better football team.”

Taylor was a two-star signee for South Alabama in 2016. The Florida native took a redshirt his first season with the Jaguars.

The past three seasons, Taylor played in 24 games. He started 14 of those contests. This past season, Taylor started all nine games in which he played.

Taylor will finish the USA portion of his playing career with 85 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. He also accounted for 23 yards on three kick returns.