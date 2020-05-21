Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iowa and its roster depth has taken a double hit thanks to power of the football portal.

This weekend, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt sophomore was the highest-rated lineman in the Iowa Class of 2018. Two days later, running back Samson Evans did his own portal dance.

Wednesday, an Iowa football official confirmed that defensive back DJ Johnson is in the portal as well. No reason was given for the database entry. The defensive back, though, took to Twitter to shoot down playing time as the trigger.

“I owe no one an explanation but understand PT was far from the issue,” the redshirt sophomore wrote. “I’m a team-first guy wouldn’t leave my team for those type of circumstances.”

Johnson was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Indianapolis native was the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana. He was the highest-rated cornerback in that year’s class for the Hawkeyes.

Johnson’s other Power Five offers came from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

It’s highly likely that Johnson will have to sit out the 2020 season. That will leave him with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2019, the defensive back appeared in 11 games. He started one of those contests.

In that action, Johnson was credited with 14 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. He was named Big Ten Conference Co-Freshman of the Week for his play in the win at Iowa State.