Iowa football
Getty Images

Iowa player in the transfer portal drawing interest from MAC schools

By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Could one erstwhile Iowa football player be getting some MACtion moving forward?

In January, Jeff Jenkins stepped away from the Iowa football program for unspecified reasons.  Four months later, it was confirmed over the weekend that the offensive lineman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Since then, Jenkins has confirmed that he has already drawn interest from MAC programs.  Specifically, the lineman mentioned Bowling Green, Northern Illinois and Toledo.

Jenkins also confirmed to 247Sports.com that, when he stepped away earlier this offseason, that he contemplated retiring.

I didn’t know if I wanted to play the game anymore,” Jenkins told 247Sports earlier this week. “I didn’t know if I loved it.”

But after about that six-week mark, the itch started to come up again. The need to compete stoked his fire and Jenkins started to think about football again. He missed the sport.

“I wanted to play again,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018.  The Illinois native was the No. 7 player regardless of position in his home state.  He was also the highest-rated offensive lineman in the class that cycle for the Hawkeyes.

Despite that pedigree, Jenkins didn’t see the field at all during his time in Iowa City.

Jenkins will more than likely have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws.  That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Louisville announces phased return of college football players to campus, beginning May 27

Louisville football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Louisville has just provided the college football world a much-needed first.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that schools can begin bringing some student-athletes, including football players, back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  A day later, Louisville announced that, beginning May 27, the university will launch a phased return of football players to the campus.  Men’s and women’s basketball players will start returning on that date as well.

Louisville won’t, though, allow football players to return en masse.

From the school’s release:

Under the first phase, a limited group of student-athletes totaling about 30 in football, plus 15 in men’s and women’s basketball, would arrive on campus on May 27, with education on protocols to be employed prior to their arrival. The group would begin testing and physical examinations on June 3 and be ready to participate in voluntary physical training, not directed by coaching staffs, on June 8. Three UofL facilities — the Schnellenberger Football Complex, Trager Center, and Planet Fitness Kueber Center — would be open with limited occupancy during the first phase.

If all proceeds well with Phase 1 and dependent upon NCAA rules, in the next phase an additional 30 football and 60 Olympic sport student-athletes would arrive on campus on June 10. The group would experience similar preparations before engaging in voluntary physical activity by June 22 within their respective venues.

In the third phase of the plan, the remaining football student-athletes would be back to campus on July 6, preparing to begin voluntary physical activity on July 18.

If all goes well in the first three phases, the fourth phase would consist of Louisville football players returning “to activities with full practices, scrimmages and competitions as allowed by NCAA or ACC guidelines.”

Exactly who will be a part of the initial group of 30 players and how they will be selected wasn’t divulged.  The UofL also emphasized that all of the workouts are voluntary and not required participation.

“We have worked very closely with our campus leadership, medical professionals and coaching staffs to prepare a comprehensive plan for a safe return to campus for our student-athletes to participate in voluntary activities,” athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement. “The multi-phased plan avails a limited number of student-athletes to return at various dates and get back to routines they are accustomed to at this time of year.”

Indiana officially brings in starting South Alabama transfer TE Khameron Taylor

Indiana football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The uneven relationship between Indiana football and the portal has taken another turn toward the positive.

The Indiana Wednesday confirmed that Khameron Taylor has been officially signed by the football program.  Taylor comes to the Hoosiers as a graduate transfer.  That will allow him to spend his final season of eligibility on the field at IU.

The tight end spent the past four seasons at South Alabama.

“We are really excited about adding Kham to our program,” head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He brings experience to the tight end room. Other than Peyton Hendershot, we have a young group that needs some depth. Kham is a big, strong blocker with untapped potential in the pass game. He has a great combination of size, length and athleticism that immediately helps us become a better football team.”

Taylor was a two-star signee for South Alabama in 2016.  The Florida native took a redshirt his first season with the Jaguars.

The past three seasons, Taylor played in 24 games.  He started 14 of those contests.  This past season, Taylor started all nine games in which he played.

Taylor will finish the USA portion of his playing career with 85 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.  He also accounted for 23 yards on three kick returns.

College Football Hall of Famer Pat Dye tests positive for COVID-19 after being hospitalized for kidney-related issues

Pat Dye
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If you’re the praying kind, send one up for Pat Dye.

Dye was hospitalized earlier this month for kidney-related issues.  During that hospitalization, the former Auburn head coach tested positive for COVID-19.  According to his son, however, his father has been asymptomatic.

It’s expected that the 80-year-old Dye will head home from the hospital in the coming days.

“He has essentially been asymptomatic for the virus and is resting comfortably,” NFL agent Pat Dye Jr. told ESPN.com in a statement. “We fully anticipate his release from the hospital in the next few days once his kidney function is stable. On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support for Dad and our family upon the reporting of this news.”

A Georgia native, Dye played his college football at the University of Georgia.  He began his coaching career as linebackers coach at Alabama from 1965-73.  From there he became the head coach at East Carolina from 1974-79, then at Wyoming for one season in 1980.

Most famously, though, Pat Dye spent a dozen seasons as the head coach at Auburn.  From 1981-92, Dye went 99-39-4 with the Tigers.  Included in that was a 6-6 record in the Iron Bowl.  And a national championship in 1983.

Under a cloud of NCAA controversy, it was announced on the eve of the 1992 Alabama game that Dye would be resigning at season’s end.  There was also the Condoleeza Rice playoff committee flap.

All told, though, Dye went 153-62-5 as a head coach.  In 2005, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Iowa loses third player to transfer portal in less than a week

Iowa football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 9:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Iowa and its roster depth has taken a double hit thanks to power of the football portal.

This weekend, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The redshirt sophomore was the highest-rated lineman in the Iowa Class of 2018.  Two days later, running back Samson Evans did his own portal dance.

Wednesday, an Iowa football official confirmed that defensive back DJ Johnson is in the portal as well.  No reason was given for the database entry.  The defensive back, though, took to Twitter to shoot down playing time as the trigger.

“I owe no one an explanation but understand PT was far from the issue,” the redshirt sophomore wrote. “I’m a team-first guy wouldn’t leave my team for those type of circumstances.”

Johnson was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018.  The Indianapolis native was the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana.  He was the highest-rated cornerback in that year’s class for the Hawkeyes.

Johnson’s other Power Five offers came from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

It’s highly likely that Johnson will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That will leave him with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman.  In 2019, the defensive back appeared in 11 games.  He started one of those contests.

In that action, Johnson was credited with 14 tackles and a pair of pass breakups.  He was named Big Ten Conference Co-Freshman of the Week for his play in the win at Iowa State.