Could one erstwhile Iowa football player be getting some MACtion moving forward?

In January, Jeff Jenkins stepped away from the Iowa football program for unspecified reasons. Four months later, it was confirmed over the weekend that the offensive lineman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Since then, Jenkins has confirmed that he has already drawn interest from MAC programs. Specifically, the lineman mentioned Bowling Green, Northern Illinois and Toledo.

Jenkins also confirmed to 247Sports.com that, when he stepped away earlier this offseason, that he contemplated retiring.

I didn’t know if I wanted to play the game anymore,” Jenkins told 247Sports earlier this week. “I didn’t know if I loved it.” But after about that six-week mark, the itch started to come up again. The need to compete stoked his fire and Jenkins started to think about football again. He missed the sport. “I wanted to play again,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Illinois native was the No. 7 player regardless of position in his home state. He was also the highest-rated offensive lineman in the class that cycle for the Hawkeyes.

Despite that pedigree, Jenkins didn’t see the field at all during his time in Iowa City.

Jenkins will more than likely have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then leave the lineman with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.