Iowa State has officially added some previously-reported talent to its football roster.

Wednesday, Iowa State confirmed that defensive back Greg Ross and placekicker Alex Probert are now members of the Cyclones football team. Ross comes in from North Carolina, Probert from Liberty.

Both of those transfers come in as graduates of their respective previous universities. That will allow each to play for ISU in 2020.

Ross was a three-star member of the North Carolina football Class of 2016. The Maryland native was the No. 22 player regardless of position in the state.

As a redshirt freshman for the Tar Heels, Ross took a redshirt. The past three seasons, the defensive back played in 24 games. He started 11 of those contests. Five of those starts came in 2019, six in 2018.

In that action, he totaled 57 tackles, nine passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

This past season, his first as Liberty’s full-time kicker, Probert connected on 13 of his 19 field-goal attempts and 50 of his 53 point-afters. Probert tied a career-long by connecting on a 51-yard field goal. Of his 79 kickoffs last season for the Flames, 51 resulted in touchbacks.

The year before, he went 4-5 on field goals and 19-20 on extra points.

Connor Assalley went 15-of-19 on field goals and 49-of-51 on point-afters last season. The senior was placed on scholarship earlier this year.