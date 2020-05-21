Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After being on the losing end of a handful of portal transactions, Nebraska football has found a winning one.

Levi Falck announced on Twitter in late November that he will be transferring from South Dakota. Six months later, the wide receiver announced on the same social-media delivery service that he has committed to Nebraska football.

Falck will be coming to Lincoln as a graduate transfer from the FCS school. Obviously, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Cornhuskers in 2020.

Also, it’s likely that Falck comes in as a walk-on.

Excited for the opportunity to play another season of football at the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/3es4hSPRgO — Levi Falck (@levifalck7) May 20, 2020

Falck played in 24 games during his time with the Coyotes. The Minnesota native will finish his time at that level of the sport with 774 yards and two touchdowns on 70 receptions. His best season came in 2018 when he was second on the team with 45 receptions. He also totaled 492 yards and caught his only two touchdown passes thus far.

This past season, Falck caught nine passes for 85 yards in six games.

When he gets to campus, Falck will enter a receivers room that’s seen some upheaval this offseason. In April, Jaron Woodyard transferred from Nebraska into the Marshall football program. In late March, Jaevon McQuitty, who originally opted to medically retire from football, entered the transfer portal. The most noteworthy development, though, involves JD Spielman.

In early March, Spielman took a leave of absence from the Nebraska football team and returned home to Minnesota. There has been no update on his status with the football team in the more than two months since. The team’s leading receiver a year ago, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards. His eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth.

On a positive note, NU did add LSU transfer kicker Connor Culp late last week. So they have that going for them. Which is nice.