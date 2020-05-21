Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If y’all want college football to return, you really need to listen to people like Nick Saban. The new, technologically-fluent (sorta) Nick Saban.

Following the lead of the likes of LSU’s Ed Orgeron (HERE) and Texas’ Tom Herman (HERE), Nick Saban on in late March issued a public service announcement via the Crimson’s Tide’s official Twitter feed. In a video that lasts nearly 90 seconds, the Alabama football head coach urged “all of you… [to follow] guidelines of social-distancing.”

“[T]he best and safest way to ensure [a college football season] happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines,” Saban added.

Fast-forward to Thursday, and the Alabama head coach is back on the PSA path. In his latest, Saban chastises the mascot of the Crimson Tide, Big Al, for not wearing a mask. And not practicing social distancing.

“Hey, Big Al, you need to be staying six feet away from me,” Saban said. “And haven’t I told you you have to wear a mask when you’re in this building?”

Subsequently, a masked Saban once again laid out what we all should be doing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of us want to make sure we play football this fall,” the coach said. “And, to make that happen, we need to must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms. Wash our hands often. Follow all social-distancing guidelines. And please wear a mask anytime you’re around other people.

Again, if you all want college football in 2020, start listening to people like Saban. Who are relaying the advice of medical experts across the country.