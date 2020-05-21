Nick Saban
WATCH: Nick Saban chastises Alabama mascot for not wearing a mask, not practicing social-distancing

By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT
If y’all want college football to return, you really need to listen to people like Nick Saban.  The new, technologically-fluent (sorta) Nick Saban.

Following the lead of the likes of LSU’s Ed Orgeron (HERE) and Texas’ Tom Herman (HERE), Nick Saban on in late March issued a public service announcement via the Crimson’s Tide’s official Twitter feed. In a video that lasts nearly 90 seconds, the Alabama football head coach urged “all of you… [to follow] guidelines of social-distancing.”

“[T]he best and safest way to ensure [a college football season] happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines,” Saban added.

Fast-forward to Thursday, and the Alabama head coach is back on the PSA path.  In his latest, Saban chastises the mascot of the Crimson Tide, Big Al, for not wearing a mask.  And not practicing social distancing.

“Hey, Big Al, you need to be staying six feet away from me,” Saban said. “And haven’t I told you you have to wear a mask when you’re in this building?”

Subsequently, a masked Saban once again laid out what we all should be doing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of us want to make sure we play football this fall,” the coach said. “And, to make that happen, we need to must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms.  Wash our hands often. Follow all social-distancing guidelines.  And please wear a mask anytime you’re around other people.

Again, if you all want college football in 2020, start listening to people like Saban.  Who are relaying the advice of medical experts across the country.

Injury-plagued OL Elijah Johnson takes first step in transferring from Boston College by entering portal

Boston College football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT
After a promising start, one Boston College football player will look to finish somewhere other than Chestnut Hill.

As a true freshman for the Eagles in 2016, Elijah Johnson was a multi-game starter.  Four years later, the offensive lineman has taken the first step in leaving the Boston College football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.

If the move comes to fruition, Johnson would be leaving BC as a graduate transfer.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Johnson was a three-star member of the Boston College football Class of 2016.  The Hyattsville, Maryland, native was rated as the No. 41 player regardless of position in his home state.

In that true freshman campaign, Johnson started 10 of the 12 games in which he played.  All 10 of those starts came at left guard.  Knee injuries wiped out both his 2017 and 2018 seasons.  This past season, Johnson appeared in just three games.

Because of the injury issues, it’s very likely Johnson would be a slam dunk for a sixth season from the NCAA.  That would give him two years he can use in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson’s departure came a day after Boston College unofficially added Ohio State transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill to its football roster.

FCS WR Levi Falck announces commitment to Nebraska

Nebraska football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT
After being on the losing end of a handful of portal transactions, Nebraska football has found a winning one.

Levi Falck announced on Twitter in late November that he will be transferring from South Dakota.  Six months later, the wide receiver announced on the same social-media delivery service that he has committed to Nebraska football.

Falck will be coming to Lincoln as a graduate transfer from the FCS school.  Obviously, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Cornhuskers in 2020.

Also, it’s likely that Falck comes in as a walk-on.

Falck played in 24 games during his time with the Coyotes.  The Minnesota native will finish his time at that level of the sport with 774 yards and two touchdowns on 70 receptions.  His best season came in 2018 when he was second on the team with 45 receptions.  He also totaled 492 yards and caught his only two touchdown passes thus far.

This past season, Falck caught nine passes for 85 yards in six games.

When he gets to campus, Falck will enter a receivers room that’s seen some upheaval this offseason.  In April, Jaron Woodyard transferred from Nebraska into the Marshall football program.  In late March, Jaevon McQuitty, who originally opted to medically retire from football, entered the transfer portal.  The most noteworthy development, though, involves JD Spielman.

In early March, Spielman took a leave of absence from the Nebraska football team and returned home to Minnesota.  There has been no update on his status with the football team in the more than two months since.  The team’s leading receiver a year ago, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards.  His eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth.

On a positive note, NU did add LSU transfer kicker Connor Culp late last week.  So they have that going for them.  Which is nice.

In confirming move to transfer portal, Iowa’s Ezra Miller opens up about mental health struggles

Iowa football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
Normally, the headline of this post would reference the fourth Iowa football player to enter the portal in less than a week.  This, though, is different.

Yes, in a statement posted to Twitter, Ezra Miller confirmed that he is in the NCAA transfer database.  The Iowa offensive lineman, however, got very personal in opening up about his struggles with mental health.

In January, Miller announced that he was leaving the sport because of back issues.  That, however, wasn’t the case.

“To start off, I must commend Iowa, the coaching/medical staff, and my teammates as being amazing mentors and caring people,” the lineman wrote. “I have nothing but the utmost praise for every single one of them.

“It was not due to back issues that I left the program, Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement. I left on my own accord due to major depression and. anxiety amplified by a series of events.  A close friend and mentor passed away from cancer… Shortly after, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and is now thankfully recovering.  My brother was in a nasty car accident as well.

“These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self-treatment and mental health struggles. After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best solution was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on.

“Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again.

Miller was a four-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2019.  The Holstein, Iowa, product was the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.  No signee on the offensive side of the ball that year for the Hawkeyes was rated higher than Miller.

The lineman didn’t appear in any games as a true freshman.

This past weekend, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  Shortly thereafter, running back Samson Evans (HERE) and defensive back DJ Johnson (HERE) did the same.

Star Clemson WR Justyn Ross to undergo surgery in June

Clemson football
By John TaylorMay 21, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Well, this is certainly some news Clemson football and its fans could’ve done without.

Justyn Ross was very limited as Clemson worked its way through spring football practice that was ultimately scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic.  In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues have been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.

In mid-March, Dabo Swinney attempted to clear the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.” Thursday, however, it was reported that Ross will undergo surgery in June.  A Clemson football official subsequently confirmed that a medical procedure is in the offing.

What hasn’t been confirmed is the type of surgery, although it’s very likely related to the stinger issue.  It’s also unclear how much time Ross will miss.  It’s expected that Clemson, like many other football programs across the country, will start voluntary workouts next month.

Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.

His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions.  This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3. for the Tigers