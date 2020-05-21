Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re the praying kind, send one up for Pat Dye.

Dye was hospitalized earlier this month for kidney-related issues. During that hospitalization, the former Auburn head coach tested positive for COVID-19. According to his son, however, his father has been asymptomatic.

It’s expected that the 80-year-old Dye will head home from the hospital in the coming days.

“He has essentially been asymptomatic for the virus and is resting comfortably,” NFL agent Pat Dye Jr. told ESPN.com in a statement. “We fully anticipate his release from the hospital in the next few days once his kidney function is stable. On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support for Dad and our family upon the reporting of this news.”

A Georgia native, Dye played his college football at the University of Georgia. He began his coaching career as linebackers coach at Alabama from 1965-73. From there he became the head coach at East Carolina from 1974-79, then at Wyoming for one season in 1980.

Most famously, though, Pat Dye spent a dozen seasons as the head coach at Auburn. From 1981-92, Dye went 99-39-4 with the Tigers. Included in that was a 6-6 record in the Iron Bowl. And a national championship in 1983.

Under a cloud of NCAA controversy, it was announced on the eve of the 1992 Alabama game that Dye would be resigning at season’s end. There was also the Condoleeza Rice playoff committee flap.

All told, though, Dye went 153-62-5 as a head coach. In 2005, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.