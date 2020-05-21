On the positive side in April, Purdue has found itself on the wrong side of the football portal a month later.

Part-time starting cornerback Kenneth Major put his name into the NCAA transfer database in early May. Two weeks later, Major’s teammate Willie Lane did the same. Lane made his announcement on the Tweeter machine.

Also on Twitter this week, Jordan Rucker confirmed that he too has entered the portal. The future former Purdue football player also posted a letter from the NCAA confirming the development.

“First off I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunities that he has installed within my life,” the defensive back wrote. “The relationships I have built with my teammates is unmatchable and I wish Purdue the best.”

First off I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunities that he has installed within my life.The relationships I have built with my teammates is unmatchable and I wish Purdue the best. With that being said,I have entered my name into the Transfer Portal. DM for info pic.twitter.com/NYbSnxl72x — Jordan Rucker 🐉 (@jr_ruc7) May 20, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Rucker was a three-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2018. The Texas native took a redshirt as a true freshman. This past season, he appeared in five games as a reserve. He didn’t record any statistics in that limited action.

Rucker will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. After that, the cornerback will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.