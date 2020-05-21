UTSA is now included in the burgeoning list of college football coaches taking a pandemic-induced salary slashing.
In a letter to donors Tuesday, the San Antonio Express-News reported, it was revealed that the Conference USA school’s “athletic department implemented a 10-percent salary reduction for the program’s highest-paid coaches and senior staff to combat a six-figure loss this fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Included in that, of course, is UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor.
Traylor was hired as the new coach of the Roadrunners last December. His predecessor, Frank Wilson, was paid $1.125 million in 2019.
“As we work through the planning process, additional cost-savings measures may very well be needed in the coming months and in the year ahead,” athletic director Lisa Campos wrote in the letter. “Although the pandemic has created unprecedented challenges and budget uncertainty, I remain optimistic about our community’s resilience and the future of UTSA Athletics.”
UTSA is the second Conference USA school to initiate such a cut. Western Kentucky was the first.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.