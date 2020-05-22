As FBS programs across the country slash budgets, Arkansas State and its head football coach have become the first to do an extension amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Back in December, it was reported that Blake Anderson had emerged as a strong candidate at Missouri. Five months later, Arkansas State announced that it had reached an agreement on a “restructured contract extension” with the football coach. The terms of the new agreement weren’t released.
Last year, Anderson made $825,000. That was second to Louisiana’s Billy Napier ($875,000) among Sun Belt Conference schools.
“Due to our unprecedented FBS success under a head coach with Blake’s tenure, we started the process before the 2019 season to extend his contract,” said athletic director Terry Mohajir in a statement. “During this process, it gave us an opportunity to restructure his contract as well to be more beneficial for all parties. We believe this strengthens the continuity for our emerging football brand with Blake serving as a strong leader for our young guys in their athletics and academic pursuits. He has been very instrumental in our development of lettermen who go on to be great alumni representing Arkansas State University so well.”
In six seasons as the Arkansas State football head coach, Anderson has gone 47-30. The Red Wolves have won two conference championships and appeared in six straight bowl games.
Last August, Anderson lost his wife Wendy following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. He took a three-week leave of absence and missed the 2019 opener. The coach returned to the sidelines the following weekend.
“I’d like to thank our athletics director Terry Mohajir, chancellor Dr. (Kelly) Damphousse and system president Dr. (Chuck) Welch for their leadership and support,” said Anderson. “When Wendy and I and our family arrived at Arkansas State over six years ago I talked about how ecstatic we were to be here, and I am just as excited today as I was then to be a part of this wonderful program, university and community. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished with two Sun Belt championships and six straight bowl games, but by no means are we satisfied. We have an outstanding group of players and coaches with goals we are working hard to achieve, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program.”
A Conference USA school will be the beneficiary of an experienced lineman leaving the Texas football program.
Earlier this offseason, Gerald Wilbon took the first step in moving on from the Texas football team. Four months later, the defensive tackle has unofficially moved on to Louisiana Tech.
As a graduate transfer, Wilbon will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final season of eligibility.
Wilbon was a three-star member of the Texas football Class of 2016. He was the No. 36 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana.
Wilbon appeared in 36 games during his time with the Longhorns, starting one of those contests. That lone start came during his true freshman season. The 2018 second-team Academic All-Big 12 lineman has been credited with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery.
This past season, Wilbon appeared in just three games at UT.
Wilbon will be the fourth Power Five transfer added by Tech this offseason.

Iowa has been hit fairly hard by the wrong end of the football transfer portal. For once, they’re on the right end.
Earlier this month, Jack Heflin was one of three Northern Illinois starters to enter the NCAA transfer database the same day. A little over a week later, the defensive tackle announced that he’s headed to Iowa football.
“Blessed to say I will be playing my last college football season for The Iowa Hawkeyes,” Heflin wrote.
As a graduate transfer, Heflin will be eligible to play for the Hawkeyes as a fifth-year senior in 2020. This coming season will serve as the Illinois native’s final year of eligibility.
Heflin was a two-star member of the 2016 recruiting class for the Huskies. NIU was his only FBS offer coming out of high school.
In leading NIU in tackles for loss with 8½, sacks with three and forced fumbles with three, Heflin started all 11 games in which he played in 2019. MAC coaches named him second-team all-conference this past season. He was also third-team All-MAC the previous season. All told, Heflin started 28 of the 38 games in which he played.
In those appearances, Heflin was credited with 72 tackles, 17½ tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one blocked kick.
Now, as for the Iowa losses to the football portal?
This past weekend, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database. Shortly thereafter, running back Samson Evans (HERE) and defensive back DJ Johnson (HERE) did the same. Thursday, offensive lineman Ezra Miller did as well.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 22, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Division III MIAC conference kicks out St. Thomas for being TOO good
THE SYNOPSIS: Yep, that conference actually went there. The Tommies have won seven of the past 10 conference football titles. They’ve also won the MIAC All-Sports Trophy every single season on both the men’s and women’s sides since 2008. The school is seeking a waiver that would allow it to move from Div. III to the FCS. Bypassing Div. II is currently impermissible.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Alabama continues to block grad transfer Brandon Kennedy
THE SYNOPSIS: The blocking of a player who has already graduated will never, ever make any sense to me. And will always infuriate me.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Jim Mora, on Josh Rosen’s ‘f**k Trump’ cap flap: ‘you’re heading towards Johnny Manziel’
THE SYNOPSIS: The UCLA quarterback kicked up quite the kerfuffle by wearing said cap on one of the golf courses of then-candidate Donald Trump. And, of course, Rosen hasn’t even approached Johnny Football territory. At all.
2014
THE HEADLINE: New Mexico State O-line coach resigned following pair of citations for huffing
THE SYNOPSIS: There’s a headline you don’t see every day.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Perfect 10: UT’s Dodds doesn’t see need to expand Big 12
THE SYNOPSIS: Eight years later, the conference remains at 10 members.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Arkansas and Petrino come to agreement on new contract
THE SYNOPSIS: Less than one year later, Bobby Petrino was canned.
2009
THE HEADLINE: Pair Of ‘Cocks Reinstated, Still Face One-Game Suspensions
THE SYNOPSIS: “‘Cocks.” That is all.
On the positive side in April, Purdue has found itself on the wrong side of the football portal a month later.
Part-time starting cornerback Kenneth Major put his name into the NCAA transfer database in early May. Two weeks later, Major’s teammate Willie Lane did the same. Lane made his announcement on the Tweeter machine.
Also on Twitter this week, Jordan Rucker confirmed that he too has entered the portal. The future former Purdue football player also posted a letter from the NCAA confirming the development.
“First off I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunities that he has installed within my life,” the defensive back wrote. “The relationships I have built with my teammates is unmatchable and I wish Purdue the best.”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Rucker was a three-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2018. The Texas native took a redshirt as a true freshman. This past season, he appeared in five games as a reserve. He didn’t record any statistics in that limited action.
Rucker will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. After that, the cornerback will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.