For Arkansas State, it was a one-two personnel punch on the football transfer portal front. Not a hard punch, mind you. But a punch nonetheless

247Sports.com Thursday reported that a pair of Arkansas State football players have entered the NCAA transfer database. That duo consists of tight end Eugene Minter and defensive back Nathan Page.

The most noteworthy, for better or worse, of the two is Page.

In late October, Page was named as the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting a career-high two passes. Two days later, he was arrested for felony domestic battery. Specifically, he was alleged to have battered a woman who was pregnant/expecting.

In addition to tying for the team lead in picks with two, Page was third on the Red Wolves with six pass breakups at the time of his arrest. He started six of the seven games in which he played this past season after playing in a dozen games as a true freshman in 2018.

At this point, it’s unclear exactly where his legal case stands. And what if any role it played in his decision to enter the transfer portal.

It should also be noted that Page was indefinitely suspended at the time of his arrest. That suspension currently remains in place.

As for Minter? The Alabama native was a three-star member of the Arkansas State football Class of 2019. He played in three games as a true freshman, but didn’t record any stats. The fact that he played in fewer than four games, though, allowed him to take a redshirt.