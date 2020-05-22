Baylor football
Baylor’s Paul Matavao-Poialii is back in the transfer portal for second time in three weeks

By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
Thanks to an on-again, off-again Baylor football player, we have something you don’t see very often.

In late April, Paul Matavao-Poialii entered the NCAA transfer database.  Very shortly thereafter, the offensive lineman, as is his right, pulled his name out of the database.  Thursday, however, a Baylor football official confirmed that Matavao-Poialii and his name are back in the portal.

Thus far, there’s been no explanation for the flip-flop.  The initial one, or the latest one for that matter.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Matavao-Poialii was a three-star member of the Baylor football Class of 2019.  He was rated as the No. 63 guard in the country.  Only one offensive lineman in the Bears’ class that year, Blake Bedier, was rated higher.

The California prospect also held Power Five offers from Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Oregon State.  As for visits, he took ones to Baylor, Kansas and Oregon State.  Fresno State and Hawaii were among his officials as well.

As a true freshman, Matavao-Poialii took a redshirt.  The offensive lineman will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That will leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Big Ten announces Football Media Days won’t take place as scheduled

Big Ten
By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Count the Big Ten as the next Power Five shot to drop.

In late April, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.  Then, May 4, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same.  The next day, it was ditto for Conference USA.

May 6, the Big 12 became the first Power Five to go virtual for Media Days.  The Pac-12 quickly followed suit.  Friday, the Big Ten did the inevitable as well.

In a release, the B1G announced that its Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon will not be held as scheduled.  The event had been scheduled to take place July 22-23 in Chicago.

“[Media Days] will not be held as scheduled in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media,” the release stated. “The Conference will continue to monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event.”

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:

AAC — Virtual, to be determined
ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
Big Ten — Virtual, to be determined
Big 12 — Virtual, to be determined
Conference USA — Virtual, to be determined
MAC — Virtual, to be determined
MWC — Virtual, to be determined
Pac-12 — Virtual, to be determined
SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana

SEC will allow players to return to campus June 8 for voluntary workouts

By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
When it comes to the SEC, it just means more… signs that there may indeed be some semblance of a college football season.

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  It had previously been confirmed that the SEC would vote Friday on whether to bring student-athletes, including college football players, back to campus June 1 or June 15.

In the end, the conference opted to split the difference.  Friday, the SEC confirmed that student-athletes, including football players, will be permitted to return to campus for voluntary athletic activities starting June 8.

The league had previously banned all such activities through May 31.

“The safe and healthy return of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our greater university communities have been and will continue to serve as our guiding principle as we navigate this complex and constantly-evolving situation,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process. Thanks to the blueprint established by our Task Force and the dedicated efforts of our universities and their athletics programs, we will be able to provide our student-athletes with far better health and wellness education, medical and psychological care and supervision than they would otherwise receive on their own while off campus or training at public facilities as states continue to reopen.”

In its release, the SEC stated that “the Task Force prepared a series of best practices for screening, testing, monitoring, tracing, social distancing and maintaining cleaned environments.” Among the enhanced health and safety measures:

  • Enhanced education of all team members on health and wellness best practices, including but not limited to preventing the spread of COVID-19
  • A 3-stage screening process that involves screening before student-athletes arrive on campus, within 72 hours of entering athletics facilities and on a daily basis upon resumption of athletics activities
  • Testing of symptomatic team members (including all student-athletes, coaches, team support and other appropriate individuals)
  • Immediate isolation of team members who are under investigation or diagnosed with COVID-19 followed by contact tracing, following CDC and local public health guidelines
  • A transition period that allows student-athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sport activity following a period of inactivity

Coaches will not be permitted to participate or even observe the voluntary workouts.  Strength & conditioning personnel are excluded.

“While each institution will make its own decisions in creating defined plans to safely return student-athletes to activity, it is essential to employ a collaborative approach that involves input from public health officials, coaches, sports medicine staff, sports performance personnel and student-athletes,” Sankey added. “Elements of the Task Force recommendations provided key guidance for determining the date of the return to activity.”

As it stands right now, there are 10 SEC schools that have already announced they will commence voluntary workouts June 8 — Alabama, LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M.  The lone undecideds are Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

The Big Ten is also expected to allow players back to campus early next month, with schools such as Ohio State targeting June 8.  Illinois has joined OSU as well.

The Big 12, meanwhile, is eyeing a mid- to late-June return date for student-athletes.  The Pac-12 will make a determination next week.  The ACC is expected to do the same, although Louisville has already announced a phased return of on-campus workouts.

Arkansas State announces ‘restructured contract extension’ for Blake Anderson

Arkasnas State football
By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
As FBS programs across the country slash budgets, Arkansas State and its head football coach have become the first to do an extension amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in December, it was reported that Blake Anderson had emerged as a strong candidate at Missouri.  Five months later, Arkansas State announced that it had reached an agreement on a “restructured contract extension” with the football coach.  The terms of the new agreement weren’t released.

Last year, Anderson made $825,000.  That was second to Louisiana’s Billy Napier ($875,000) among Sun Belt Conference schools.

“Due to our unprecedented FBS success under a head coach with Blake’s tenure, we started the process before the 2019 season to extend his contract,” said athletic director Terry Mohajir in a statement. “During this process, it gave us an opportunity to restructure his contract as well to be more beneficial for all parties. We believe this strengthens the continuity for our emerging football brand with Blake serving as a strong leader for our young guys in their athletics and academic pursuits. He has been very instrumental in our development of lettermen who go on to be great alumni representing Arkansas State University so well.”

In six seasons as the Arkansas State football head coach, Anderson has gone 47-30.  The Red Wolves have won two conference championships and appeared in six straight bowl games.

Last August, Anderson lost his wife Wendy following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.  He took a three-week leave of absence and missed the 2019 opener.  The coach returned to the sidelines the following weekend.

“I’d like to thank our athletics director Terry Mohajir, chancellor Dr. (Kelly) Damphousse and system president Dr. (Chuck) Welch for their leadership and support,” said Anderson. “When Wendy and I and our family arrived at Arkansas State over six years ago I talked about how ecstatic we were to be here, and I am just as excited today as I was then to be a part of this wonderful program, university and community. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished with two Sun Belt championships and six straight bowl games, but by no means are we satisfied. We have an outstanding group of players and coaches with goals we are working hard to achieve, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program.”

Texas transfer Gerald Wilbon headed to Louisiana Tech

Texas football
By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
A Conference USA school will be the beneficiary of an experienced lineman leaving the Texas football program.

Earlier this offseason, Gerald Wilbon took the first step in moving on from the Texas football team.  Four months later, the defensive tackle has unofficially moved on to Louisiana Tech.

As a graduate transfer, Wilbon will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final season of eligibility.

Wilbon was a three-star member of the Texas football Class of 2016.  He was the No. 36 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana.

Wilbon appeared in 36 games during his time with the Longhorns, starting one of those contests.  That lone start came during his true freshman season.  The 2018 second-team Academic All-Big 12 lineman has been credited with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery.

This past season, Wilbon appeared in just three games at UT.

Wilbon will be the fourth Power Five transfer added by Tech this offseason.  The others?

