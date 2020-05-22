Big 12
Big 12 will allow football players to return June 15 for voluntary on-campus workouts

By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
The Big 12 is the latest to contribute to the measured return of college football.

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. Earlier Friday, the SEC announced that it will allow players to return starting June 8.  As of now, 11 of the 14 schools in that conference will commence athletic activities that day.

Friday night, the Big 12 joined the fray.  In a release, that Power Five conference confirmed its member schools will be permitted to allow football players to return to campus June 15.

Below is the league’s release on a phased return:

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors today approved a phase in for student-athletes to return to campus to engage in voluntary activities related to sport participation. Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises. Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15.

This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities. Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.

The Big Ten is also expected to allow players back to campus early next month, with schools such as Ohio State targeting June 8.  Illinois has joined OSU on that target date as well.

The Pac-12 will make a determination next week on when its membership will be permitted to allow student-athletes back on campus.  The ACC — or, specifically, its individual members — is expected to do the same, although Louisville has already announced a phased return of on-campus workouts.

Iowa State transfer QB Re-al Mitchell commits to Temple

By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT
An on-again, off-again relationship Temple has had with the football transfer portal is back on again.

Over the weekend, Northern Illinois transfer CJ Perez committed to the Temple football team.  A couple of days later, however, defensive back  Keyvone Bruton entered the NCAA transfer database.

On Twitter Thursday, though, Re-Al Mitchell announced that he has committed to playing for Temple football.  The quarterback confirmed earlier this offseason that he would be transferring from Iowa State.

“I am determined to succeed and grateful for this opportunity,” Mitchell wrote.

As a non-graduate transfer, Mitchell will have to sit out the 2020 season with the Owls.  He will, though, have two years of eligibility moving forward with the AAC program.

Mitchell was a three-star 2018 signee.  The California product was rated as the No. 29 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

As a true freshman for the Cyclones, Mitchell played in one game.  That, though, allowed him to use his redshirt for that season.

As Brock Purdy‘s backup, Mitchell appeared in five games this past season.  In mop-up action, Mitchell completed 50-percent of his four passes for 14 yards and a touchdown.  He also ran for another 100 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Temple is coming off an 8-5 record in its first season under Rod Carey.  The Owls have played in a school-record five straight bowl games.

Big Ten announces Football Media Days won’t take place as scheduled

By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Count the Big Ten as the next Power Five shot to drop.

In late April, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.  Then, May 4, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same.  The next day, it was ditto for Conference USA.

May 6, the Big 12 became the first Power Five to go virtual for Media Days.  The Pac-12 quickly followed suit.  Friday, the Big Ten did the inevitable as well.

In a release, the B1G announced that its Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon will not be held as scheduled.  The event had been scheduled to take place July 22-23 in Chicago.

“[Media Days] will not be held as scheduled in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media,” the release stated. “The Conference will continue to monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event.”

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:

AAC — Virtual, to be determined
ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
Big Ten — Virtual, to be determined
Big 12 — Virtual, to be determined
Conference USA — Virtual, to be determined
MAC — Virtual, to be determined
MWC — Virtual, to be determined
Pac-12 — Virtual, to be determined
SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana

Baylor’s Paul Matavao-Poialii is back in the transfer portal for second time in three weeks

By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
Thanks to an on-again, off-again Baylor football player, we have something you don’t see very often.

In late April, Paul Matavao-Poialii entered the NCAA transfer database.  Very shortly thereafter, the offensive lineman, as is his right, pulled his name out of the database.  Thursday, however, a Baylor football official confirmed that Matavao-Poialii and his name are back in the portal.

Thus far, there’s been no explanation for the flip-flop.  The initial one, or the latest one for that matter.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Matavao-Poialii was a three-star member of the Baylor football Class of 2019.  He was rated as the No. 63 guard in the country.  Only one offensive lineman in the Bears’ class that year, Blake Bedier, was rated higher.

The California prospect also held Power Five offers from Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Oregon State.  As for visits, he took ones to Baylor, Kansas and Oregon State.  Fresno State and Hawaii were among his officials as well.

As a true freshman, Matavao-Poialii took a redshirt.  The offensive lineman will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That will leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

SEC will allow players to return to campus June 8 for voluntary workouts

By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
When it comes to the SEC, it just means more… signs that there may indeed be some semblance of a college football season.

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  It had previously been confirmed that the SEC would vote Friday on whether to bring student-athletes, including college football players, back to campus June 1 or June 15.

In the end, the conference opted to split the difference.  Friday, the SEC confirmed that student-athletes, including football players, will be permitted to return to campus for voluntary athletic activities starting June 8.

The league had previously banned all such activities through May 31.

“The safe and healthy return of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our greater university communities have been and will continue to serve as our guiding principle as we navigate this complex and constantly-evolving situation,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process. Thanks to the blueprint established by our Task Force and the dedicated efforts of our universities and their athletics programs, we will be able to provide our student-athletes with far better health and wellness education, medical and psychological care and supervision than they would otherwise receive on their own while off campus or training at public facilities as states continue to reopen.”

In its release, the SEC stated that “the Task Force prepared a series of best practices for screening, testing, monitoring, tracing, social distancing and maintaining cleaned environments.” Among the enhanced health and safety measures:

  • Enhanced education of all team members on health and wellness best practices, including but not limited to preventing the spread of COVID-19
  • A 3-stage screening process that involves screening before student-athletes arrive on campus, within 72 hours of entering athletics facilities and on a daily basis upon resumption of athletics activities
  • Testing of symptomatic team members (including all student-athletes, coaches, team support and other appropriate individuals)
  • Immediate isolation of team members who are under investigation or diagnosed with COVID-19 followed by contact tracing, following CDC and local public health guidelines
  • A transition period that allows student-athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sport activity following a period of inactivity

Coaches will not be permitted to participate or even observe the voluntary workouts.  Strength & conditioning personnel are excluded.

“While each institution will make its own decisions in creating defined plans to safely return student-athletes to activity, it is essential to employ a collaborative approach that involves input from public health officials, coaches, sports medicine staff, sports performance personnel and student-athletes,” Sankey added. “Elements of the Task Force recommendations provided key guidance for determining the date of the return to activity.”

As it stands right now, there are 10 SEC schools that have already announced they will commence voluntary workouts June 8 — Alabama, LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M.  The lone undecideds are Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

The Big Ten is also expected to allow players back to campus early next month, with schools such as Ohio State targeting June 8.  Illinois has joined OSU as well.

The Big 12, meanwhile, is eyeing a mid- to late-June return date for student-athletes.  The Pac-12 will make a determination next week.  The ACC is expected to do the same, although Louisville has already announced a phased return of on-campus workouts.