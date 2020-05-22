Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Big 12 is the latest to contribute to the measured return of college football.

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. Earlier Friday, the SEC announced that it will allow players to return starting June 8. As of now, 11 of the 14 schools in that conference will commence athletic activities that day.

Friday night, the Big 12 joined the fray. In a release, that Power Five conference confirmed its member schools will be permitted to allow football players to return to campus June 15.

Below is the league’s release on a phased return:

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors today approved a phase in for student-athletes to return to campus to engage in voluntary activities related to sport participation. Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises. Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15. This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities. Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.

The Big Ten is also expected to allow players back to campus early next month, with schools such as Ohio State targeting June 8. Illinois has joined OSU on that target date as well.

The Pac-12 will make a determination next week on when its membership will be permitted to allow student-athletes back on campus. The ACC — or, specifically, its individual members — is expected to do the same, although Louisville has already announced a phased return of on-campus workouts.