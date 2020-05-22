Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iowa has been hit fairly hard by the wrong end of the football transfer portal. For once, they’re on the right end.

Earlier this month, Jack Heflin was one of three Northern Illinois starters to enter the NCAA transfer database the same day. A little over a week later, the defensive tackle announced that he’s headed to Iowa football.

“Blessed to say I will be playing my last college football season for The Iowa Hawkeyes,” Heflin wrote.

As a graduate transfer, Heflin will be eligible to play for the Hawkeyes as a fifth-year senior in 2020. This coming season will serve as the Illinois native’s final year of eligibility.

Heflin was a two-star member of the 2016 recruiting class for the Huskies. NIU was his only FBS offer coming out of high school.

In leading NIU in tackles for loss with 8½, sacks with three and forced fumbles with three, Heflin started all 11 games in which he played in 2019. MAC coaches named him second-team all-conference this past season. He was also third-team All-MAC the previous season. All told, Heflin started 28 of the 38 games in which he played.

In those appearances, Heflin was credited with 72 tackles, 17½ tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one blocked kick.

Now, as for the Iowa losses to the football portal?

This past weekend, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database. Shortly thereafter, running back Samson Evans (HERE) and defensive back DJ Johnson (HERE) did the same. Thursday, offensive lineman Ezra Miller did as well.