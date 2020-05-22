Rightly so, Ryan Leaf has been applauded for pulling himself out of a drug-addled abyss. This holiday weekend, though, he’s back on the wrong side of the headlines.
Friday, TMZ.com reported that Ryan Leaf has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. The incident that led to his arrest happened in Palm Springs, California.
Thus far, no details of what led to the arrest and charges have been released.
After getting his life turned around, Ryan Leaf worked as a game analyst on the Pac-12 Network in 2018. He also co-hosted a show on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 channel as well. In July of 2019, Leaf was hired by ESPN as a college football analyst.
Here’s what CFT wrote at the time of Leaf’s ESPN hiring:
The former Washington State quarterback led the Cougars to a Pac-10 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 1997, a year in which he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Peyton Manning. He was selected second overall in the 1998 NFL draft and then flamed out–spectacularly.
Leaf played in only 25 games as a professional, the first tumble in a decade-long fall that eventually found him addicted to Vicodin and incarcerated with multiple burglary and drug convictions. He was in and out of Texas and Montana jails for the first part of this decade, but was released in December of 2014 and has since spent time rebuilding his life–including a new career as a broadcaster.
“Five years ago sitting in a prison cell I would have never imagined that I was going to be part of ESPN and the Disney Corporation,” Leaf told the Associated Press. “If you would have told me that I would have said you are absolutely crazy. And I can’t believe it. I lay my head down every night with a ton of gratitude.
As of this posting, ESPN has not addressed the development of one of its broadcast rising stars.
The extended UTEP football family is mourning the passing of one of its greats.
UTEP on Thursday announced the passing of former Miners football player Fred Wendt. The Las Cruces, New Mexico, native died this past Monday, just two months shy of his 96th birthday.
In 1948, Wendt set a school record with 326 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns versus New Mexico State. Those records still stand.
Below is the UTEP release on the passing of one of its football greats:
He attended school in Lubbock and Amarillo before moving to El Paso in 1938. He graduated from Austin High School in 1942 before entering Texas College of Mines (now UTEP). Wendt played for the Miners in 1942 and from 1946-48, sandwiched around a stint in the Army during World War II. He lettered in track and football at Texas College of Mines.
Wendt’s college football career produced 283 carries for 2,166 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ranks first in the Miner record book in yards per attempt (7.65), sixth in rushing touchdowns, and 10th in rushing yards. Wendt rushed for 1,546 yards, the third-top seasonal output in school history, in 1948, while also setting the school standard with 20 rushing scores. He rushed for 100+ yards eight times in a Miner uniform.
Upon graduation he held the NCAA record for single-season rushing yards, single-season scoring (152 points), single-game rushing (326 vs. NMSU) and single-game scoring (42 vs. NMSU).
He is one of only two Miners to rush for 300 yards in a game, alongside current Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones, who achieved the feat with 301 yards versus North Texas in 2016.
Wendt’s record-breaking performance versus New Mexico State in 1948 resulted in a 92-7 Miner victory. UTEP team records for points, touchdowns (14) and rushing yards (645) were established in that game and still stand to this day.
Wendt was also the Miners’ leading punter during the 1946, 1947 and 1948 seasons.
A two-time All-American (1947 and 1948), Wendt was inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005. He is also a member of the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2008, he was chosen as a member of the 75th Anniversary All Sun Bowl Team. He rushed for a game-high 92 yards on 15 carries in the 1949 Sun Bowl Game versus West Virginia.
Wendt is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorris, three daughters, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For Arkansas State, it was a one-two personnel punch on the football transfer portal front. Not a hard punch, mind you. But a punch nonetheless
247Sports.com Thursday reported that a pair of Arkansas State football players have entered the NCAA transfer database. That duo consists of tight end Eugene Minter and defensive back Nathan Page.
The most noteworthy, for better or worse, of the two is Page.
In late October, Page was named as the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting a career-high two passes. Two days later, he was arrested for felony domestic battery. Specifically, he was alleged to have battered a woman who was pregnant/expecting.
In addition to tying for the team lead in picks with two, Page was third on the Red Wolves with six pass breakups at the time of his arrest. He started six of the seven games in which he played this past season after playing in a dozen games as a true freshman in 2018.
At this point, it’s unclear exactly where his legal case stands. And what if any role it played in his decision to enter the transfer portal.
It should also be noted that Page was indefinitely suspended at the time of his arrest. That suspension currently remains in place.
As for Minter? The Alabama native was a three-star member of the Arkansas State football Class of 2019. He played in three games as a true freshman, but didn’t record any stats. The fact that he played in fewer than four games, though, allowed him to take a redshirt.
The Big 12 is the latest to contribute to the measured return of college football.
Earlier this week, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. Earlier Friday, the SEC announced that it will allow players to return starting June 8. As of now, 11 of the 14 schools in that conference will commence athletic activities that day.
Friday night, the Big 12 joined the fray. In a release, that Power Five conference confirmed its member schools will be permitted to allow football players to return to campus June 15.
Below is the league’s release on a phased return:
The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors today approved a phase in for student-athletes to return to campus to engage in voluntary activities related to sport participation. Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises. Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15.
This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities. Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.
The Big Ten is also expected to allow players back to campus early next month, with schools such as Ohio State targeting June 8. Illinois has joined OSU on that target date as well.
The Pac-12 will make a determination next week on when its membership will be permitted to allow student-athletes back on campus. The ACC — or, specifically, its individual members — is expected to do the same, although Louisville has already announced a phased return of on-campus workouts.
An on-again, off-again relationship Temple has had with the football transfer portal is back on again.
Over the weekend, Northern Illinois transfer CJ Perez committed to the Temple football team. A couple of days later, however, defensive back Keyvone Bruton entered the NCAA transfer database.
On Twitter Thursday, though, Re-Al Mitchell announced that he has committed to playing for Temple football. The quarterback confirmed earlier this offseason that he would be transferring from Iowa State.
“I am determined to succeed and grateful for this opportunity,” Mitchell wrote.
As a non-graduate transfer, Mitchell will have to sit out the 2020 season with the Owls. He will, though, have two years of eligibility moving forward with the AAC program.
Mitchell was a three-star 2018 signee. The California product was rated as the No. 29 dual-threat quarterback in the country.
As a true freshman for the Cyclones, Mitchell played in one game. That, though, allowed him to use his redshirt for that season.
As Brock Purdy‘s backup, Mitchell appeared in five games this past season. In mop-up action, Mitchell completed 50-percent of his four passes for 14 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for another 100 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Temple is coming off an 8-5 record in its first season under Rod Carey. The Owls have played in a school-record five straight bowl games.