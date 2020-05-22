Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An on-again, off-again relationship Temple has had with the football transfer portal is back on again.

Over the weekend, Northern Illinois transfer CJ Perez committed to the Temple football team. A couple of days later, however, defensive back Keyvone Bruton entered the NCAA transfer database.

On Twitter Thursday, though, Re-Al Mitchell announced that he has committed to playing for Temple football. The quarterback confirmed earlier this offseason that he would be transferring from Iowa State.

“I am determined to succeed and grateful for this opportunity,” Mitchell wrote.

As a non-graduate transfer, Mitchell will have to sit out the 2020 season with the Owls. He will, though, have two years of eligibility moving forward with the AAC program.

Mitchell was a three-star 2018 signee. The California product was rated as the No. 29 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

As a true freshman for the Cyclones, Mitchell played in one game. That, though, allowed him to use his redshirt for that season.

As Brock Purdy‘s backup, Mitchell appeared in five games this past season. In mop-up action, Mitchell completed 50-percent of his four passes for 14 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for another 100 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Temple is coming off an 8-5 record in its first season under Rod Carey. The Owls have played in a school-record five straight bowl games.