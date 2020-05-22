As FBS programs across the country slash budgets, Arkansas State and its head football coach have become the first to do an extension amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in December, it was reported that Blake Anderson had emerged as a strong candidate at Missouri. Five months later, Arkansas State announced that it had reached an agreement on a “restructured contract extension” with the football coach. The terms of the new agreement weren’t released.

Last year, Anderson made $825,000. That was second to Louisiana’s Billy Napier ($875,000) among Sun Belt Conference schools.

“Due to our unprecedented FBS success under a head coach with Blake’s tenure, we started the process before the 2019 season to extend his contract,” said athletic director Terry Mohajir in a statement. “During this process, it gave us an opportunity to restructure his contract as well to be more beneficial for all parties. We believe this strengthens the continuity for our emerging football brand with Blake serving as a strong leader for our young guys in their athletics and academic pursuits. He has been very instrumental in our development of lettermen who go on to be great alumni representing Arkansas State University so well.”

In six seasons as the Arkansas State football head coach, Anderson has gone 47-30. The Red Wolves have won two conference championships and appeared in six straight bowl games.

Last August, Anderson lost his wife Wendy following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. He took a three-week leave of absence and missed the 2019 opener. The coach returned to the sidelines the following weekend.

“I’d like to thank our athletics director Terry Mohajir, chancellor Dr. (Kelly) Damphousse and system president Dr. (Chuck) Welch for their leadership and support,” said Anderson. “When Wendy and I and our family arrived at Arkansas State over six years ago I talked about how ecstatic we were to be here, and I am just as excited today as I was then to be a part of this wonderful program, university and community. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished with two Sun Belt championships and six straight bowl games, but by no means are we satisfied. We have an outstanding group of players and coaches with goals we are working hard to achieve, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program.”