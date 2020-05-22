Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The extended UTEP football family is mourning the passing of one of its greats.

UTEP on Thursday announced the passing of former Miners football player Fred Wendt. The Las Cruces, New Mexico, native died this past Monday, just two months shy of his 96th birthday.

In 1948, Wendt set a school record with 326 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns versus New Mexico State. Those records still stand.

Below is the UTEP release on the passing of one of its football greats: