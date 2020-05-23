The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 23, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: P.J. Fleck doesn’t practice what he preaches when it comes to commitment

THE SYNOPSIS: A committed recruit visiting another school? A big no-no according to the Minnesota head coach. A coach signing a contract extension and leaving for another job shortly thereafter? No problem.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama, USC will meet at AT&T Stadium for 2020 opener

THE SYNOPSIS: Maybe they will. Or maybe Alabama will face TCU.

2017

THE HEADLINE: LSU RB Lanard Fournette arrested for illegal gambling at Baton Rouge casino

THE SYNOPSIS: Be honest. You initially read that as Leonard Fournette, didn’t you? Lanard, of course, Leonard’s younger brother. Two years later, the younger Fournette left the Tigers football team and withdrew from classes at LSU. Lanard Fournette ran for 162 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on 31 carries with the Tigers. Leonard Fornette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft following an All-American career at LSU.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Pitt RB James Conner tweets his ‘body is clean of cancer’

THE SYNOPSIS: What an inspiration the Panther standout was.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame AD confident playoff will have room for Irish

THE SYNOPSIS: In 2018, Jack Swarbrick was proven correct as the Irish qualified as No. 3 seed. They got bulldozed, however, by eventual national champion Clemson 30-3.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Numbers be damned: Big 12 to keep same name

THE SYNOPSIS: If the Big Ten (14 schools) can, why not?