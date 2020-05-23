Kentucky football
Report: Kentucky’s Chris Oats hospitalized with ‘very serious’ medical issue not related to COVID-19

By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
There’s a scary situation playing out involving a member of the Kentucky football team.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported Friday that Kentucky football player Chris Oats has been hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue.  KentuckySportsRadio.com is reporting that the unspecified issue is “very serious.”

That latter website wrote that “I would just ask that all UK fans please keep Chris and his family in their prayers in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.” Oats has been hospitalized at a medical facility in Cincinnati for an unspecified amount of time.

In a statement, the Kentucky football program would only acknowledge that the issue isn’t related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Oats is in the hospital due to a medical issue. The family has asked us to confirm that the issue is not related to COVID-19. Chris expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this time.

Oats was a four-star member of the Class of 2018 for the Wildcats.  The Cincinnati native was rated as the No. 22 outside linebacker in the country.  He was also the No. 12 player regardless of position in the Buckeye State.

Now at inside linebacker, Oats has played in 25 games the past two seasons.  A dozen of those appearances came this past season.  He started a pair of those contests in 2019.

In 2019, his 46 tackles were fifth on the team.  In two years, he has totaled 73 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass broken up.

After enduring pair of Achilles injuries, CB Jeremy Webb set to transfer from Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
After injuries never really allowed him to contribute at Virginia Tech, Jeremy Webb will ply his football wares elsewhere.

On Twitter late this past week, Webb announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive back said he made the decision to leave the Virginia Tech football team “after talking with my family and praying on it.”

“First and foremost I’d like to thank Mr. Babcock, Coach Foster, Coach Mitchell, Coach Fuente, and Coach Scott for giving me the opportunity to come and compete at such a prestigious University here at Virginia Tech,” Webb wrote.

“I’d like to thank Coach Hilgart and the rest of the Strength and Conditioning staff on getting me back ready to compete at a high level, not only Physically, but ready mentally as well.

“I’d like to thank the best fans in the country, Hokie Nation, for being there for me and showing me nothing but love my entire time here at Tech. Always keeping my spirits high, for that I;m forever grateful for you all.

“And lastly, my teammates.. my brothers for always being there for me and taking me in from Day 1 and it’s been nothing but love since. Forming a bond I’ll cherish for a lifetime. I know the work you guys put in and can’t wait to see you all go get what’s waiting for you.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of junior college, Webb was a four-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2018.  The Illinois native was the No. 11 JUCO player in the country.

Webb suffered an Achilles injury his first spring practice with the Hokies and missed all of the 2018 season.  Another Achilles injury in his other leg limited him to just three games in 2019.

Caylin Newton, QB brother of Cam Newton, transfers to Auburn

Auburn football
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Newton surname, after a lengthy sabbatical, will continue on at Auburn football.

In late September, there was speculation that Caylin Newton was looking at the possibility of leaving Howard University and continuing his collegiate playing career elsewhere.  On his personal Twitter account in early October, Newton, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, announced that he had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The younger Newton’s decision came amidst a cloud of controversy at the FCS school.

Seven months later, Caylin Newton took to Twitter again to announce his new home.  Which will be the same as his famous brother’s last collegiate home in 2010: Auburn football.

On The Plains, Newton will have two years of eligibility to use.  Obviously, moving up to the FBS, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers in 2020.

In 2017, Newton was named as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year; a year later, he earned MEAC Offensive Player of the Year honors.  In the run-up to the 2019 campaign, he was named MEAC Preseason Player of the Year.

Through four games this season, Newton had completed 65-of-127 passes for 815 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.  He also accounted for 61 yards and another touchdown on 58 carries.

His biggest claim to fame — aside from his brother, of course — came in his first-ever game at the collegiate level as Newton led 45-point underdog Howard to a 43-40 win over UNLV that served as the biggest point-spread upset in college football history.  Newton accounted for 330 yards of offense and three total touchdowns in the historic win.

That performance led to effusive praise from his older brother, who also took a shot at Georgia for failing to recruit his younger sibling.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including James Conner proclaiming his ‘body is clean of cancer’

college football
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 8:28 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 23, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: P.J. Fleck doesn’t practice what he preaches when it comes to commitment
THE SYNOPSIS: A committed recruit visiting another school?  A big no-no according to the Minnesota head coach. A coach signing a contract extension and leaving for another job shortly thereafter?  No problem.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama, USC will meet at AT&T Stadium for 2020 opener
THE SYNOPSIS: Maybe they will.  Or maybe Alabama will face TCU.

2017

THE HEADLINE: LSU RB Lanard Fournette arrested for illegal gambling at Baton Rouge casino
THE SYNOPSIS: Be honest.  You initially read that as Leonard Fournette, didn’t you? Lanard, of course, Leonard’s younger brother.  Two years later, the younger Fournette left the Tigers football team and withdrew from classes at LSU.  Lanard Fournette ran for 162 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on 31 carries with the Tigers.  Leonard Fornette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft following an All-American career at LSU.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Pitt RB James Conner tweets his ‘body is clean of cancer’
THE SYNOPSIS: What an inspiration the Panther standout was.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame AD confident playoff will have room for Irish
THE SYNOPSIS: In 2018, Jack Swarbrick was proven correct as the Irish qualified as  No. 3 seed.  They got bulldozed, however, by eventual national champion Clemson 30-3.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Numbers be damned: Big 12 to keep same name
THE SYNOPSIS: If the Big Ten (14 schools) can, why not?

ESPN college football analyst Ryan Leaf arrested on domestic battery charge

Ryan Leaf
By John TaylorMay 22, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT
3 Comments

Rightly so, Ryan Leaf has been applauded for pulling himself out of a drug-addled abyss.  This holiday weekend, though, he’s back on the wrong side of the headlines.

Friday, TMZ.com reported that Ryan Leaf has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.  The incident that led to his arrest happened in Palm Springs, California.

Thus far, no details of what led to the arrest and charges have been released.

After getting his life turned around, Ryan Leaf worked as a game analyst on the Pac-12 Network in 2018.  He also co-hosted a show on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 channel as well.  In July of 2019, Leaf was hired by ESPN as a college football analyst.

Here’s what CFT wrote at the time of Leaf’s ESPN hiring:

The former Washington State quarterback led the Cougars to a Pac-10 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 1997, a year in which he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Peyton Manning. He was selected second overall in the 1998 NFL draft and then flamed out–spectacularly.

Leaf played in only 25 games as a professional, the first tumble in a decade-long fall that eventually found him addicted to Vicodin and incarcerated with multiple burglary and drug convictions. He was in and out of Texas and Montana jails for the first part of this decade, but was released in December of 2014 and has since spent time rebuilding his life–including a new career as a broadcaster.

“Five years ago sitting in a prison cell I would have never imagined that I was going to be part of ESPN and the Disney Corporation,” Leaf told the Associated Press. “If you would have told me that I would have said you are absolutely crazy. And I can’t believe it. I lay my head down every night with a ton of gratitude.

As of this posting, ESPN has not addressed the development of one of its broadcast rising stars.