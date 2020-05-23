Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a wild past couple of weeks portal-wise for the Navy football program

In late March, it was reported that Chelen Garnes had decided to enter the transfer portal. However, the defensive back subsequently pulled his name out of the database. Earlier this month, though, Garnes opted to reenter the portal, the Capital Gazette reported.

Garnes graduated from high school in Maryland in 2018. The 5-11, 200-pound defensive back spent the 2018-19 academic year at the Naval Academy Prep School.

During his first on-field season with the Navy football team, Garnes appeared in all 13 games in 2019. Garnes’ two interceptions tied for the team lead. He was also credited with 11 tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hit.

The portal news wasn’t all negative for the Navy football team, though.

Starting cornerback Michael McMorris entered the database back in January. Four months later, the Baltimore Sun is reporting that the defensive back has done a 180 and opted to remain with the Navy football team. The Sun cited an athletic department spokesman as the source for its reporting.

A season-long starter in 2019, McMorris led the service academy with nine pass breakups. His 47 tackles were the third-most for any Midshipmen defensive back.

As a true freshman in 2018, McMorris started four games. The Georgia native was a three-star signee that year.

Navy football is coming off an 11-2 2019 campaign, the first time it reached double-digit wins since 2015. It was also just the fifth such season in the service academy’s history.

Included in that program-record-tying 11-win season was snapping a three-game losing streak to rival Army and a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State.