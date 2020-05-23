After injuries never really allowed him to contribute at Virginia Tech, Jeremy Webb will ply his football wares elsewhere.

On Twitter late this past week, Webb announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer database. The defensive back said he made the decision to leave the Virginia Tech football team “after talking with my family and praying on it.”

“First and foremost I’d like to thank Mr. Babcock, Coach Foster, Coach Mitchell, Coach Fuente, and Coach Scott for giving me the opportunity to come and compete at such a prestigious University here at Virginia Tech,” Webb wrote.

“I’d like to thank Coach Hilgart and the rest of the Strength and Conditioning staff on getting me back ready to compete at a high level, not only Physically, but ready mentally as well.

“I’d like to thank the best fans in the country, Hokie Nation, for being there for me and showing me nothing but love my entire time here at Tech. Always keeping my spirits high, for that I;m forever grateful for you all.

“And lastly, my teammates.. my brothers for always being there for me and taking me in from Day 1 and it’s been nothing but love since. Forming a bond I’ll cherish for a lifetime. I know the work you guys put in and can’t wait to see you all go get what’s waiting for you.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of junior college, Webb was a four-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2018. The Illinois native was the No. 11 JUCO player in the country.

Webb suffered an Achilles injury his first spring practice with the Hokies and missed all of the 2018 season. Another Achilles injury in his other leg limited him to just three games in 2019.