college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including NC State transfer QB Russell Wilson visiting Auburn

By John TaylorMay 24, 2020, 8:42 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 24, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Four-star Georgia QB signee D’Wan Mathis in ICU after undergoing emergency surgery to remove brain cyst
THE SYNOPSIS: Mathis was medically cleared in February and would’ve been a full spring-practice participant.  Except for the whole coronavirus thing, of course.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Art Briles named head football coach at Texas high school
THE SYNOPSIS: As you can imagine, this went over well in the comments.  And on Twitter.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Clemson preseason depth chart lists Kelly Bryant as top QB, Trevor Lawrence as backup
THE SYNOPSIS: That was cute.  Lawrence’s time on the bench lasted all of four games.  Bryant’s time with the Tigers officially last two more months after the benching as he transferred to Missouri.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Police report details how forklift ran over Michigan RB Drake Johnson
THE SYNOPSIS: Yet another headline you don’t see very often.

2015

THE HEADLINE: PA lawmaker wants to name bridge after Joe Paterno
THE SYNOPSIS: As you can imagine, this didn’t go over well.  At all.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Clemson hasn’t been contacted by another league… but would listen
THE SYNOPSIS: Clemson and Florida State were most mentioned during expansionpalooza.  Both, obviously, remain in the ACC.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Russell Wilson reportedly visiting Auburn
THE SYNOPSIS: What would’ve happened had the NC State transfer quarterback chose Auburn over Wisconsin? Guess we’ll never know.  But, instead of Wilson replacing Cam Newton, the Tigers got the tag team of Barrett Trotter/Clint Moseley. Yeah, I think the Badgers got over on that one.

Mississippi State’s Jarrian Jones switches Egg Bowl sides, announces transfer to Ole Miss

Egg Bowl rivalry
By John TaylorMay 24, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Jarrian Jones spent the first portion of the Egg Bowl rivalry on the Mississippi State side.  Now, he’s headed to the other.

Earlier this week, Jarrian Jones became the fifth Mississippi State football player to enter the NCAA transfer database in seven weeks.  This weekend, he became the latest MSU player to find new home as the defensive back has flipped to the Ole Miss side of the Egg Bowl rivalry.

Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019.  The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played.  In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

After sitting out the 2020 season, the defensive back will have three years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

The four other Mississippi State football players who have entered the portal in nearly seven weeks?

Highest-rated signee in Memphis’ 2020 recruiting class enters transfer portal

Memphis football
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT
For one of the very few times this cycle, Memphis has lost a player to the transfer portal.  And he’s a recent addition for good measure

In a short and sweet Twitter missive this week, Kundarrius Taylor announced that he’s entering the NCAA transfer database.  The specific missive?  “I’m entering the transfer portal.” That’s it.

The wide receiver will leave the Tigers having never played a down for the AAC school.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Taylor was the highest-rated signee in the Memphis football Class of 2020.  On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 4 receiver at the junior college level this past cycle.

The Oklahoma high schooler spent his true freshman season at a Mississippi junior college in 2018.

Memphis is coming off a school-record 12-win football campaign.  They claimed the program’s first-ever win in the AAC championship game after two straight losses.

Head coach Mike Norvell left the school for the same job at Florida State in mid-December.  Memphis stayed in-house for its next head football coach, with offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield promoted three days later.

One Navy defensive back reenters portal, another pulls his name from it

Navy football
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
It was a wild past couple of weeks portal-wise for the Navy football program

In late March, it was reported that Chelen Garnes had decided to enter the transfer portal. However, the defensive back subsequently pulled his name out of the database.  Earlier this month, though, Garnes opted to reenter the portal, the Capital Gazette reported.

Garnes graduated from high school in Maryland in 2018. The 5-11, 200-pound defensive back spent the 2018-19 academic year at the Naval Academy Prep School.

During his first on-field season with the Navy football team, Garnes appeared in all 13 games in 2019. Garnes’ two interceptions tied for the team lead. He was also credited with 11 tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hit.

The portal news wasn’t all negative for the Navy football team, though.

Starting cornerback Michael McMorris entered the database back in January.  Four months later, the Baltimore Sun is reporting that the defensive back has done a 180 and opted to remain with the Navy football team.  The Sun cited an athletic department spokesman as the source for its reporting.

A season-long starter in 2019, McMorris led the service academy with nine pass breakups. His 47 tackles were the third-most for any Midshipmen defensive back.

As a true freshman in 2018, McMorris started four games. The Georgia native was a three-star signee that year.

Navy football is coming off an 11-2 2019 campaign, the first time it reached double-digit wins since 2015. It was also just the fifth such season in the service academy’s history.

Included in that program-record-tying 11-win season was snapping a three-game losing streak to rival Army and a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State.

After enduring pair of Achilles injuries, CB Jeremy Webb set to transfer from Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football
By John TaylorMay 23, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
After injuries never really allowed him to contribute at Virginia Tech, Jeremy Webb will ply his football wares elsewhere.

On Twitter late this past week, Webb announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive back said he made the decision to leave the Virginia Tech football team “after talking with my family and praying on it.”

“First and foremost I’d like to thank Mr. Babcock, Coach Foster, Coach Mitchell, Coach Fuente, and Coach Scott for giving me the opportunity to come and compete at such a prestigious University here at Virginia Tech,” Webb wrote.

“I’d like to thank Coach Hilgart and the rest of the Strength and Conditioning staff on getting me back ready to compete at a high level, not only Physically, but ready mentally as well.

“I’d like to thank the best fans in the country, Hokie Nation, for being there for me and showing me nothing but love my entire time here at Tech. Always keeping my spirits high, for that I;m forever grateful for you all.

“And lastly, my teammates.. my brothers for always being there for me and taking me in from Day 1 and it’s been nothing but love since. Forming a bond I’ll cherish for a lifetime. I know the work you guys put in and can’t wait to see you all go get what’s waiting for you.”

Coming out of junior college, Webb was a four-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2018.  The Illinois native was the No. 11 JUCO player in the country.

Webb suffered an Achilles injury his first spring practice with the Hokies and missed all of the 2018 season.  Another Achilles injury in his other leg limited him to just three games in 2019.