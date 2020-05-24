The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 24, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Four-star Georgia QB signee D’Wan Mathis in ICU after undergoing emergency surgery to remove brain cyst

THE SYNOPSIS: Mathis was medically cleared in February and would’ve been a full spring-practice participant. Except for the whole coronavirus thing, of course.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Art Briles named head football coach at Texas high school

THE SYNOPSIS: As you can imagine, this went over well in the comments. And on Twitter.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Clemson preseason depth chart lists Kelly Bryant as top QB, Trevor Lawrence as backup

THE SYNOPSIS: That was cute. Lawrence’s time on the bench lasted all of four games. Bryant’s time with the Tigers officially last two more months after the benching as he transferred to Missouri.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Police report details how forklift ran over Michigan RB Drake Johnson

THE SYNOPSIS: Yet another headline you don’t see very often.

2015

THE HEADLINE: PA lawmaker wants to name bridge after Joe Paterno

THE SYNOPSIS: As you can imagine, this didn’t go over well. At all.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Clemson hasn’t been contacted by another league… but would listen

THE SYNOPSIS: Clemson and Florida State were most mentioned during expansionpalooza. Both, obviously, remain in the ACC.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Russell Wilson reportedly visiting Auburn

THE SYNOPSIS: What would’ve happened had the NC State transfer quarterback chose Auburn over Wisconsin? Guess we’ll never know. But, instead of Wilson replacing Cam Newton, the Tigers got the tag team of Barrett Trotter/Clint Moseley. Yeah, I think the Badgers got over on that one.