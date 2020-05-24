Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jarrian Jones spent the first portion of the Egg Bowl rivalry on the Mississippi State side. Now, he’s headed to the other.

Earlier this week, Jarrian Jones became the fifth Mississippi State football player to enter the NCAA transfer database in seven weeks. This weekend, he became the latest MSU player to find new home as the defensive back has flipped to the Ole Miss side of the Egg Bowl rivalry.

Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019. The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state. Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played. In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

After sitting out the 2020 season, the defensive back will have three years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

The four other Mississippi State football players who have entered the portal in nearly seven weeks?