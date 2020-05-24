One erstwhile Western Kentucky football player has found himself a new college football home. Unofficially, of course.
Late last month, Kyle Fourtenbary opted to enter into the NCAA transfer database. That was his first official step in leaving the Western Kentucky football team. Three weeks later, the tight end took the next by announcing on Twitter he is headed to Northern Iowa.
The Panthers play at the FCS level. That will allow Fourtenbary to play immediately in 2020. He is also a WKU graduate, so that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility as well.
The upcoming season will be Fourtenbary’s final one. At least, at the collegiate level it will.
“Excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Northern Iowa to finish up my last year of college football!” Fourtenbary tweeted. “Looking forward to a great season.”
A two-star 2016 signee, Fourtenbary redshirted as a true freshman. The following year, he caught eight passes for 96 yards. Those numbers were good for third among Hilltoppers tight ends.
The 2018 campaign turned out to be a breakout season for Fourtenbary. That year, the 6-4, 245-pound Alabama native caught 36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He started 11 of the 12 games in which he played.
Entering the 2019 season, Fourtenbary was named as part of the Mackey Award preseason watch list. Last year, though, he totaled just 108 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions in the first season under new head coach Tyson Helton.
You can officially put Tulsa on the football transfer portal tote board for the first time in a while. And not in a good way.
According to 247Sports.com, Malik Jackson has made his way into the NCAA transfer database. That would be the wide receiver’s first step in ultimately leaving the Tulsa football team.
Thus far, there been no word from either the program or the player on Jackson’s status moving forward.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Jackson was a two-star member of the Tulsa football Class of 2017. The Taylor, Texas, native didn’t see the field at all during his time with the Golden Hurricane.
It’s likely Jackson will be leaving the AAC school as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play immediately in 2020. He would also have another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.
Earlier this offseason, Tulsa had welcomed a trio of Power Five transfer into the football program.
Two are former Texas A&M football players — linebacker Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince — while one is from Oklahoma State — tight end Grayson Boomer.
All three of those transfers will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. Johnson and Prince will have two years of eligibility remaining, Boomer three.
Jarrian Jones spent the first portion of the Egg Bowl rivalry on the Mississippi State side. Now, he’s headed to the other.
Earlier this week, Jarrian Jones became the fifth Mississippi State football player to enter the NCAA transfer database in seven weeks. This weekend, he became the latest MSU player to find new home as the defensive back has flipped to the Ole Miss side of the Egg Bowl rivalry.
Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019. The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state. Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.
As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played. In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
After sitting out the 2020 season, the defensive back will have three years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.
The four other Mississippi State football players who have entered the portal in nearly seven weeks?
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 24, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Four-star Georgia QB signee D’Wan Mathis in ICU after undergoing emergency surgery to remove brain cyst
THE SYNOPSIS: Mathis was medically cleared in February and would’ve been a full spring-practice participant. Except for the whole coronavirus thing, of course.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Art Briles named head football coach at Texas high school
THE SYNOPSIS: As you can imagine, this went over well in the comments. And on Twitter.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Clemson preseason depth chart lists Kelly Bryant as top QB, Trevor Lawrence as backup
THE SYNOPSIS: That was cute. Lawrence’s time on the bench lasted all of four games. Bryant’s time with the Tigers officially last two more months after the benching as he transferred to Missouri.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Police report details how forklift ran over Michigan RB Drake Johnson
THE SYNOPSIS: Yet another headline you don’t see very often.
2015
THE HEADLINE: PA lawmaker wants to name bridge after Joe Paterno
THE SYNOPSIS: As you can imagine, this didn’t go over well. At all.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Clemson hasn’t been contacted by another league… but would listen
THE SYNOPSIS: Clemson and Florida State were most mentioned during expansionpalooza. Both, obviously, remain in the ACC.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Russell Wilson reportedly visiting Auburn
THE SYNOPSIS: What would’ve happened had the NC State transfer quarterback chose Auburn over Wisconsin? Guess we’ll never know. But, instead of Wilson replacing Cam Newton, the Tigers got the tag team of Barrett Trotter/Clint Moseley. Yeah, I think the Badgers got over on that one.
For one of the very few times this cycle, Memphis has lost a player to the transfer portal. And he’s a recent addition for good measure
In a short and sweet Twitter missive this week, Kundarrius Taylor announced that he’s entering the NCAA transfer database. The specific missive? “I’m entering the transfer portal.” That’s it.
The wide receiver will leave the Tigers having never played a down for the AAC school.
Taylor was the highest-rated signee in the Memphis football Class of 2020. On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 4 receiver at the junior college level this past cycle.
The Oklahoma high schooler spent his true freshman season at a Mississippi junior college in 2018.
Memphis is coming off a school-record 12-win football campaign. They claimed the program’s first-ever win in the AAC championship game after two straight losses.
Head coach Mike Norvell left the school for the same job at Florida State in mid-December. Memphis stayed in-house for its next head football coach, with offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield promoted three days later.