Reggie Bush: Paying players has potential to ‘destroy some people’

If irony is your thing, Reggie Bush is serving up a heaping cup this Memorial Day.

The NCAA has charted a course that, likely sometime next year, will allow student-athletes, including football players, to profit off their names, images and likenesses. In an interview with Playboy that appeared online this past week, though, Reggie Bush sounded a word of impending doom for some individuals.

“Guidance is the one thing that young athletes coming through the college system miss on so much,” the former All-American USC running back stated. “I missed on it. They’re about to start paying college athletes. This is something that has never been experienced before, and it’s going to destroy some people if their foundation is not in the right place. …

“It’s a nasty world out there, and it’s about to get nastier. You’re going to really start to see the true colors of a lot of people, and a lot of businesses too. You’re going to see people doing some crazy stuff to make money, because our market is crashing.”

In June of 2010, the NCAA, citing lack of institutional control and failure to monitor, levied historic sanctions on the USC football program as a result of Bush — and his family — accepting impermissible benefits from “unscrupulous agents.” The stiff sanctions were a result of the NCAA finding Bush had received in the neighborhood of $300,000 in illegal benefits from would-be marketers while a member of the football program. The 2005 Heisman Trophy winner voluntarily relinquished his award from that year in September of 2010.

As part of the punitive measures, USC was forced to permanently dissociate itself from Bush. That “permanent” disassociation, incidentally, ends next month.