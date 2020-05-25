Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If prayers are your thing, maybe set one aside for a member of the San Jose State football program.

May 20th, the San Jose State football program confirmed this weekend, Kyane Schmidt was involved in a single-car rollover crash, which caused him to be ejected from the vehicle. Details surrounding the wreck itself haven’t been divulged.

The aftermath, however, is horrific.

“[Schmidt] suffered a major brain injury,” the redshirt freshman defensive lineman’s parents wrote on the Caring Bridge website. “He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in a deep coma. The doctor said he will be in a coma for multiple weeks. He’s going to need to fight… We believe in him.

“Our broken hearts are full with all the love and support that you- Kyane’s family, friends, and community- have provided by reaching out with concern and prayer. We wanted to provide a means of updating everyone who anxiously awaits to see how he is doing and we will be updating this site with each new information that we receive so that you all can see how he is doing immediately until we are able to reach out personally, thank you in advance and patience as we navigate this new territory. Thank you all for your support and with everyone’s prayers he will be back with us all very soon.”

San Jose State also released a brief statement regarding the injured football player.

“Spartan Nation, we need you!” the Twitter missive began. “Our brother Kyane needs our support while he fights! Please follow the link below to send a message to him and his family with your prayers and good thoughts of support, strength, healing and love.”

As a true freshman, Schmidt was a walk-on offensive lineman. He didn’t play a down for the Spartans this past season.

Prior to the coronavirus shutting down the sport, Schmidt was transitioning to the other side of the line.