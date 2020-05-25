Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An already well-traveled member of the USF football program is on the move. Again.

On Twitter over the weekend, Augie DeBiase announced that he has decided to enter the transfer database. DeBiase will be leaving the Bulls as a graduate transfer. Not only that, but he’ll have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

DeBiase began his collegiate career as a two-star walk-on at Miami. The Jacksonville native chose the walk-on approach over scholarship offers from Indiana and Virginia Tech.

In 2018, DiBiase left The U for junior college. At Tyler College, he was the starting quarterback for the first half of the 2018 season. An injury sidelined him for the latter portion of the schedule. In eight games, DeBiase passed for 793 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for three touchdowns.

DeBiase then joined the USF football program during the 2019 offseason. He didn’t play a snap for the Bulls this past season.

DeBiase is the fourth Bull to enter the transfer portal in less than two weeks.

Citing “financial reasons,” quarterback Kirk Rygol entered the NCAA transfer database May 12. A couple of days later, wide receiver Zion Roland did the same. May 20, it was confirmed that defensive end Tyrik Jones had followed his teammates into the portal as well.