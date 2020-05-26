Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 26, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Ohio State coach Urban Meyer downplays USC rumors: ‘I think I’m done’

THE SYNOPSIS: Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart attempted to recruit Meyer to the Trojans. USC, though, reportedly told athletic director candidates that the coach wouldn’t be an option. In the end, the university left the college football program in the hands of Clay Helton. For now.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Two Illinois players charged with theft for relocating deer sculpture

THE SYNOPSIS: Those wild and wacky college kids.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Chip Kelly’s new ESPN gig could be pit stop back to college sideline

THE SYNOPSIS: Six months later, Kelly was hired by UCLA. In two seasons with the Bruins, Kelly has gone 7-17 overall. He’s also 7-11 in Pac-12 play.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Baylor dismisses Art Briles as Bears’ head football coach

THE SYNOPSIS: Briles was ousted over his handling of allegations involving sexual assault allegedly committed by a handful of football players.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney in the middle of LGBT issue

THE SYNOPSIS: Unbelievably, this post kicked up quite the ruckus in the comments section. And Twitter.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Everett Golson apologizes for ‘poor academic judgment,’ vows Irish return

THE SYNOPSIS: Golson was suspended for the entire 2013 season for academic misconduct. He then returned to Notre Dame for the 2014 season. Only to ultimately transfer to Florida State.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Buckeye WR Ray Small doesn’t ‘see why it’s a big deal’ players sold rings, got car deals

THE SYNOPSIS: Quite fitting, on the verge of the NIL era in college football.