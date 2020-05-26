Georgia State is mourning the loss of a member of its football family.
Sunday, Georgia State announced the passing of former Panther football player Gerald Howse. Howse was just 28.
According to one report, Howse was found dead at his home in Cookeville, Tenn. A cause of death has not yet been released.
From GSU’s release:
Howse, from Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Siegel High School, lettered at running back for the Panthers in 2013-14 after transferring from NE Oklahoma A&M.
After graduating with his degree in sociology, he entered the coaching profession, beginning with stints at Oklahoma Baptist (2015) and NE Oklahoma A&M (2016-19). He was honored as the NJCAA Top Assistant Coach in 2017.
In January of 2020, Howse was named as the running backs coach at Tennessee Tech of the FCS. The football program’s head coach, Dewayne Alexander, released a statement addressing his assistant’s passing as well.
Gerald was a first-class young man. He was highly thought of by so many people. His coaches at Siegel High School – Greg Wyatt and David Watson – always brought him up whenever we had positions come open. He displayed a very positive attitude. He was a man of character who lived out faith, family and football. He was so close to his family – his mom, dad and sister – that it was one of the biggest reasons he came here to Tennessee Tech: coach in the area, be back in Middle Tennessee and be close to his family. He was an outstanding coach and a man every coach would want on his staff. Gerald made a huge impact on our players in the short time he was here. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as the Tennessee Tech football family. Anytime you lose a staff member, it affects a lot of people.