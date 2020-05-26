There will be a very familiar face in the Middle Tennessee State football building when the Conference USA school reconvenes.
Memorial Day, Middle Tennessee State announced that Shane Tucker has been added to the extended football staff. Specifically, Tucker will serve as a graduate assistant for Rick Stockstill. Tucker will work on the offensive side of the ball for the Blue Raiders.
From 2013-2017, Tucker was a running back at MTSU. And a wide receiver as well.
In 39 appearances, Tucker started 17 of those games. He started contests in 2013 (three), 2014 (two), 2015 (four) and 2017 (eight). The Memphis native’s 2016 season ended before it started because of an offseason injury.
During his time in Murfreesboro, Tucker ran for 1,162 yards and 15 touchdowns on 271 carries. He also caught 67 passed for 869 yards and another seven touchdowns.
In 2014, Tucker earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors. As a fifth-year senior in 2017, he was named a permanent captain.
Middle Tennessee State is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. That was the program’s worst record since going 2-10 in 2011. MTSU also saw its school-record streak of bowl appearances end at four in a row.
One of the players Tucker Will Likely work with? Martell Pettaway. The West Virginia running back transferred to the Conference USA school in January.